Founded by Anjan Luthra, former Private Equity and Venture Capital Investor at Partners Group London ($100bn Private Equity Fund), Thrillz has gained massive traction since its launch and is on track for another year of incredible results.

Thrillz is thriving in all aspects of their business, from revenue to happy clients, even bringing on new minds to the team. Graeme Faulds joined Luthra’s team in 2020 as an advisor for Thrillz. Graeme Faulds is a founding partner of SL Capital Partners, one of the largest and most successful Private Equity Funds in the United Kingdom. Additionally, Graeme Faulds is the director of private equity solutions for eVestment, a Nasdaq division and home to the world’s most expansive database of traditional and alternative investment strategies. The old saying “birds of a feather flock together” seems to ring true for the Thillz team.

Graeme Faulds has not been alone in his interest or investment in Luthra’s platform. Thrillz Pre-Seed round raised $700K from leading Angel investors across Europe, including executives from leading Private Equity and Investment Bank firms, including advisor James Faulds. James Faulds has chaired and exited several companies such as Wood Mackenzie and IPES. He currently advises Tier 1 Private Equity Funds, including Hg, Phoenix, and Partners Group. Between Luthra, Graeme Faulds, and James Faulds, it is clear that Thrillz is a company of which the financial world expects great things.

These expectations become easily understandable with the thousands of customers, fans, and five-star reviews Thrillz can boast. Along with being named one of the best U.K. Startups in 2020 by Startup Pill, Thrillz clearly knows what they are doing when it comes to fostering authentic connections between celebrities and their fans.

The range of celebrities currently on Thrillz is impressive, to say the least; no one will be able to resist treating themselves or their friends and family to a Thrillz experience. Fans can request custom content from stars like Katie Price, Mr. Motivator, Paul Chuckle, Peter Shilton, Tara Reid, Gary Busey, Ruddock, John Altman, Henry Blofeld, along with so many other talented celebrities. Fans can also attend live events like VIP concerts with Allie Sherlock or interactive talk shows like The Mary and Amanza Show!

In 2020 alone, Thrillz celebrity sign-ups grew by 1000%, bookings grew by 2700%, all while revenue grew by an enormous 5000%! Despite 75% of sales being organic, Thrillz’s monthly revenue growth is an astonishing 175%. After experiencing much prosperity and growth this year, Thrillz has again partnered with Seedrs, an equity crowdfunding platform in the U.K., to give fans a chance to join the prestigious investors already backing the platform.

Seedrs provided £293 million ($330 million) to over 265 start-ups in 2020! Seedrs aims to allow “all types of investors to invest in businesses they believe in and share in their success, [and] enable all types of growth-focused businesses to raise capital and a community in the process.” Proven by the tremendous success of businesses like Revolut and Urban, this Thrillz Seedrs campaign poses the opportunity for investors and fans to own a piece of a company on a fast track to being a global leader!

Now, new investors will have the opportunity to join the ranks of notable and successful investors already backing Thillz! Pre-registration for the Thrillz crowdfunding campaign begins this week; then, starting in mid-February, the Thrillz Seedr campaign will go live.