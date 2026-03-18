This week, as part of our People in Business series, we speak to one of the experts helping to shape this new reality, Valerii Sirko — an award-winning senior tattoo artist, business leader, and judge at international awards. His journey from artist to strategist is an example of how art can evolve into a sustainable and influential business system.

Tattooing is no longer viewed simply as a craft in the traditional sense; it is becoming part of the creative economy, where strategic thinking, management skills, and ethics are highly valued. This is exactly what we will discuss in this interview.

Today, ethics are increasingly discussed within the industry. In your opinion, what distinguishes a truly professional studio from one that is simply commercially successful?

— A professional studio thinks strategically and plans years ahead. It understands that short-term profit should never outweigh reputation. Ethics are not expressed through loud statements but through systemic decisions: transparent communication with clients, the refusal of questionable ideas, and uncompromising adherence to sanitary standards. Respect for intellectual property and for the styles of other artists is also extremely important. If the industry wants to be recognised as part of contemporary art, it must be built on principles of responsibility and professional integrity.

You place strong emphasis on the quality of materials and the atmosphere of the space. Why is this a strategic issue for you rather than just a service element?

— Because the result of an artist’s work is determined not only by their skill, but also by the environment in which they work. High-quality pigments, professional equipment, and certified disposable materials are, first and foremost, an investment in safety and the longevity of the work. But the client’s psychological comfort is just as important. The space should convey confidence, cleanliness, and professionalism. When a person feels calm and trusting, the process is different — and this directly influences the final quality.

You often speak about a personalised approach and exclusive designs. Why do you consider this a key competitive advantage in the American market?

— The American market is indeed oriented toward speed and volume, and there is nothing wrong with that when it comes to mass products. But a tattoo is not a mass product. It’s a story that stays with a person for life. Personalisation allows you to create an emotional connection between the client and the work, which builds trust and loyalty. In the long term, this is what makes a brand strong and sustainable — not the number of completed sessions.

You became the winner of the Global1000Award in the Business Leadership category. What does this recognition mean to you?

— For me, it confirms that the direction I chose is the right one. This award is not only about business results but also about contributing to the development of art entrepreneurship as a phenomenon. It shows that the industry is ready to recognise a systemic approach, innovation, and ethics as core values. For me, it’s also a responsibility to continue developing projects that change the market rather than simply adapting to it.

Today you also serve as a judge at international awards. How does this experience influence your own vision of the industry?

— Judging gives you a unique perspective. You see hundreds of cases, strategies, and approaches to both business and creativity. This helps you better understand global trends and the mistakes that keep repeating themselves. Such experience strengthens critical thinking and helps you build your own projects more consciously. It also creates a professional dialogue within the industry, which I believe is extremely important.

You are working on the concept of an art space that combines a studio and an educational center. Why does the industry need this format right now?

— Because the market has matured. Today it’s no longer enough to simply provide a workspace. Artists need development, knowledge exchange, and a sense of professional community. This format allows you to grow strong specialists rather than just performers. In addition, the educational component raises the overall level of the industry and helps form new standards of quality and responsibility.

How do you see the role of technology and AI in the development of the tattoo business in the coming years?

— Artificial intelligence is a tool, not a threat. It can be useful in analytics, marketing, and personalising the client experience. The key is to use it consciously and ethically. Combined with human creativity, technology allows us to build more precise, sustainable, and scalable business models. That is where the future of the industry lies.

What would you call the main principle that defines your approach to business and art today?

— Responsibility. Responsibility toward the client, the team, the industry, and yourself. When this principle forms the foundation of decision-making, business stops being chaotic and begins to function as a system. That’s how long-term success is built.