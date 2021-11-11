Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA), the process by which Amazon assumes storing, packing, and shipping a company’s orders and more, is the anchor of thousands of current success stories worldwide.

Setting up these businesses, however, is not among Amazon’s proffered services, leaving matters surrounding financing, product research, suppliers, terms, contracts, brand identity, product launch and scaling in the sometimes modestly experienced hands of the entrepreneurs themselves.

This gap in the service field did not escape German entrepreneurs Daniel Vogler and Maurice Glissman, who founded the Osnabrück-based AMZSCALE in 2016 to assist in these early problem phases that all too often prevent would-be players from entering the market.

Having successfully negotiated the set-up of FBA businesses of their own, they recognised their unique vantage point and simplified the process to a game-changing one-stop solution which they launched under the beckoning name done4You.

A rapid streamlining of third-party start-ups is the mission of a more than 100-strong team of experienced in-house professionals who assure they can nurture fledgling enterprises in all phases, from product development through to the all-important SEO ranking – with a part of the team devoted to sourcing in China.

Not entertaining the idea of resting on these laurels, the company in short order launched their Selling as a Service (SaaS) product; Capital as a Service (CaaS) followed in quick succession.

Maurice says the following about these two services: “AMZSCALE is the only one in the market taking a full-service platform approach to e-commerce, supporting brands from the start-up stage through scaling to exit.

“Capital as a Service plays a vital role in this, with quick and easy access to working capital often determining the success or failure of a growing e-commerce brand.

“SaaS and CaaS solve two of the largest problems faced in the growth of any eCommerce brand: 1), securing unencumbered access to growth capital for ramping up production to meet demand, and 2), instituting the VAT infrastructure needed to expand to all of Amazon’s nine European marketplaces.

“Both services save brands massive costs and delays and therefore accelerate growth significantly.”

Already boasting over 300 customers and 500 products, AMZSCALE had further opportunity come knocking recently in the form of double-digit million series A funding investment by Elevat3 Capital, helmed by golden boy entrepreneur/investor Christian Angermayer, evidencing the latter’s strong belief in their prospects.

Excited at the prospect of fresh expansion, Daniel Vogler states, “With the new funds, we’ll buy and integrate more software companies, and drive our internationalisation by establishing subsidiaries in the US and UK.”

It seems Vogler sees the proverbial sky as his company’s limit, with yet another pinnacle in his sights, and is not too shy to say so. “By offering Capital as a Service, we’re on our way to becoming a fintech, and we aim to push this development even further with key hires