Use booking software to your advantage

If you’re a local creative selling products and hosting workshops in London, the right booking software can help to grow your bookings and save you hours on admin.

Take for example, ClassBento, a market-leading booking system built specifically for artisan experiences and products. With no fixed fees, it doesn’t just simplify the booking process for your site; it goes above and beyond. ClassBento provides a complete solution for you to effortlessly manage your creative workshops and experiences, and even sell products.

With easy-to-use features that range from AI-supported content creation to an all-in-one CRM and inbox, you’ll be able to make your online listings look their best, simplify communication, and give yourself back those crucial admin days. You can even capture and manage large group bookings with ease using their custom request feature and tailor payments to meet your cash flow needs.

When it comes to creative businesses of all shapes and sizes, ClassBento is a practical choice for local businesses seeking to streamline operations, reach more customers, and ultimately, thrive!

Get social media savvy

When it comes to makers and crafters, a strong social media presence is crucial for any creative business looking to thrive. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest offer a visual showcase for your creative products or services. If you’re new to social media, it might be worth taking a short course to brush up on the basics like how to use hashtags and social media analytics to get the most out of your account.

Brush up on basic photography skills

Content is king for creative businesses, the ability to capture high-quality video and images is a valuable skill. You don’t need to be a professional photographer, but learning the basics can seriously elevate your marketing materials and seriously help boost sales! Experiment with composition, lighting, and editing to create visually stunning photos of your products or services.

Collaborate, collaborate, collaborate

Two heads are better than one! Seek out partnerships with other artists, influencers, or businesses that complement your brand. Collaborative projects can expand your audience, introduce your brand to new markets and spark fresh ideas. Whether it’s a joint product launch, a shared event, or a cross-promotion on social media, collaboration can bring a unique and exciting dimension to your creative business.

Host a stall at creative markets and fairs

Participating in festivals and fairs provides an excellent opportunity to connect with your audience in person and show off all your wonderful talents! Face-to-face interactions allow you to build a personal connection with potential customers and create a memorable brand experience. They’re also a great way to meet other creatives and network – which will help you with the previous tip!

Get started today!

From mastering social media to enhancing your offline presence at events and partnering with big names in the industry like ClassBento – you’re sure to elevate your brand and attract new customers. Good luck!