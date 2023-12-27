For most people, Christmas Day involves a big, delicious, and juicy turkey.

It’s a fairly staple part of a traditional Christmas dinner.

For many it’ll go off without a hitch.

For others there’s been some trouble with rotting meat – you read more about that here.

However that’s not the case this year for Cassie Rule, who’s got quite a story to tell the grandkids.

Morrisons online shopping replacement causes big upset at the Christmas table.

According to The Sun, mum Cassie Rule had ordered a £37 turkey from Morrisons.

Those of you who shop online will know supermarkets often offer replacements for out of stock items

Well instead of the Christmas bird she ordered, Cassie received a £2.30 bag of turkey dinosaurs.

Yes, you read that right, no xmas turkey, just a solid kid’s treat.

Now no one is trying to knock turkey dinosaurs, they’re undeniably delicious.

But when you’ve got six or more people expecting a Christmas dinner… they’re really not the right food for the job.

Cassie said that since she got the delivery on Christmas Eve, she didn’t really have time to sort out a backup.

Instead she had to find a way to make the turkey dinosaurs work.

Who knows, maybe it’ll be the start of a new tradition in the Rule household…

