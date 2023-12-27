Has the Daily Express ever come this close to self awareness before? The penny almost, almost dropped this week, when the publication flew into a blind rage about an EU mega-project. A new trail transport system is set to connect the continent – while excluding the UK.

New EU rail project set to connect more major cities

The paper has been a staunch supporter of Brexit, from its inception to the present day. They have lauded every imaginary benefit, while chastising those who have spoken out against the Vote Leave campaign. Opponents have been branded as ‘Project Fear’ agents.

Well, ‘Project Reality’ may have finally caught up with the Daily Express. The network, set to introduce new train services between Rome, Munich, Milan, Paris, Venice, Barcelona and Amsterdam, will also eventually expand into Scandinavia and Iberia – as highlighted by this map:

Daily Express lash out as UK not included in EU project

One place it won’t be stretching to is Brexit Island. In what should come as a shock to no-one, EU infrastructure builds only occur in countries with EU membership. That’s as clear as day to most – but the Daily Express have labelled the move as a ‘betrayal’.

Yes, really. And although the headline has been edited to something a little more mild, screenshots last forever…

Brexiteers apoplectic to discover that scheme to improve the EU's rail network doesn't include non-EU country. pic.twitter.com/c5cN1NwYVH — Paul Blinkhorn (CEO Atlantis Artefact Storage Co) (@R1100GSBlueNose) December 26, 2023

Will the Daily Express reach a ‘lightbulb moment’ over Brexit?

The media outlet has spent most of the last decade pouring scorn on the trading bloc, and seems to have stopped short of reaching an epiphany here. The article hits out at the EU for ‘scheming’ against Britain, showing outright envy for the rail development.

Meanwhile, seven years after the referendum result, train services in the UK are on their knees, and the flagship HS2 project – originally meant to connect London to several northern hubs – has been decimated. Sadly for us, there are no ‘sunlit uplands’ in sight.