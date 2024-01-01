BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri delivered the New Year countdown at a UK pub in a clip that has since gone viral on social media.

Last month, the journalist, 46, caused shockwaves when camera footage saw her counting down from ten on her fingers as the team prepared to go live.

During the countdown, Maryam was seen making a series of exaggerated gestures with her hands before reaching ‘one’ and appearing to ‘flip off’ the camera.

Admiration for BBC presenter has since flooded in after the full clip of her middle finger salute was released:

Give her all of my license fee pic.twitter.com/h2RMBIatxY — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 15, 2023

The clip has even been used during one pub’s New Year’s Eve celebrations as the countdown to 2024 began:

Taking to social media, Moshiri also poked fun at the incident, with this brilliant tweet:

I’m letting someone else do the countdown tonight ! 😂



I’ll be home with the family .. wishing you all a wonderful New Year. 🥳



May you all enjoy health and happiness in 2024 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/OdICWvRFcd — Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) December 31, 2023

Related: Cummings revelations give Tories ‘worst possible start to the year’ – minister