Admiration for Maryam Moshiri has poured in after the full clip of her middle finger salute was posted on social media.
BBC News at 12 viewers were given quite a shock on Wednesday, December 6th after they tuned in to see an ill-timed gesture before the broadcast began.
After throwing the salute Moshiri switfly retracted her finger and acted like nothing had happened at all before cracking on with the day’s news.
A full clip has since been released of the incident, showing how she was counting down from ten using her fingers before going into reading the news.
Responding on X (formerly Twitter), PoliticsJOE journalist Ava Evans joined a multitude of other people heaping praise on the presenter, saying:
“Give her all my license fee”.
Watch the clip in full below:
