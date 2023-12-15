Admiration for Maryam Moshiri has poured in after the full clip of her middle finger salute was posted on social media.

BBC News at 12 viewers were given quite a shock on Wednesday, December 6th after they tuned in to see an ill-timed gesture before the broadcast began.

After throwing the salute Moshiri switfly retracted her finger and acted like nothing had happened at all before cracking on with the day’s news.

A full clip has since been released of the incident, showing how she was counting down from ten using her fingers before going into reading the news.

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), PoliticsJOE journalist Ava Evans joined a multitude of other people heaping praise on the presenter, saying:

“Give her all my license fee”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Give her all of my license fee pic.twitter.com/h2RMBIatxY — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 15, 2023

