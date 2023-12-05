Nick Adams has sent Dua Lipa the news she will have been fearing the most after he ruled himself out of the race to be her next potential partner.

The singer-songwriter has parted ways with Frenchman Romain Gavras after enjoying a brief summer romance.

An insider said: “Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love.

“She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour.”

Adding insult to injury, MAGA influencer Nick Adams has also ruled himself out of becoming her next boyfriend, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“Dua Lipa is single, but I’m not interested.

“The singer has been quoted as saying, “Transphobia is the neighbor of misogyny.”

“No woke women for me. I’ll pass on dating Dua Lipa.”

Reaction to the post has been quick to flood in, with most people saying the same thing!

Dua Lipa after reading this post knowing Nick Adams Alpha Male isn’t interested in her: https://t.co/4SX4H6j0nR pic.twitter.com/T2XZ5kDfSU — Reece Cameron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐊 (@reececameron_) December 5, 2023

Dua lipa after finding out “nick adams (alpha male)” won’t be her boyfriend https://t.co/ubZbIByPDW pic.twitter.com/QnkELmpwWV — ewan (@h1dingtonight) December 5, 2023

going to be honest nick i really don’t think u had to worry about if dua lipa wants a relationship or not x https://t.co/3X0DqeqZyW — bekah💋 (@bbekahmariee) December 4, 2023

I don't think the offer was on the table in the first place mate. — ssTrader ZeroCool (@SSGobvious) December 4, 2023

She dont want you lil bro — DGC Snype (@ethan_dgc) December 5, 2023

