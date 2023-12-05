Boris Johnson will face examination from the Covid inquiry this week and is set to reportedly admit mistakes in the pandemic handling as he gives evidence to his peers.

But one person who had his number in the early days was Dame Edna, who ruthlessly mocked the ex-PM in a recently resurfaced clip.

Footage of the Australian comedian putting Johnson to the sword has been doing the rounds on social media, with people heaping praise on Barry Humphries for having him sussed early on.

The reactions of his fellow guests say it all here!

