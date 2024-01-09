Supermarket chain Iceland are hoping to make Luke Littler the face of their frozen doner meat range after his World Darts Championship success.

Littler narrowly missed out on becoming world champion at only 16-years-old, losing to world number one Luke Humphries 7-4 in the final at Alexandra Palace.

The youngster caught the attention of the world however and his stock has continued to rise since then, becoming the first darts player to have over 1m followers on Instagram.

As part of his Ally Pally routine, each win would be celebrated by going to get a kebab and as a result, Iceland noticed a 25 per cent increase in sales of frozen donner kebab meat.

Iceland CEO Richard Walker has even offered Littler “free kebab meat for life” and posed the idea of working with ‘The Nuke’.

He told the Daily Star: “We would love to work with him, never say never, but I’m sure he’s very busy right now!

“He’s been that influential on sales, we’d love him to visit his hometown Iceland store in Warrington.

“We can reserve some frozen kebab meat for him especially. You never know, he could become the face of Iceland’s frozen doner meat in the future. But for now, we’ll let him focus on his darts.”

Following his success at the World Darts Championship, Littler was invited to join the Darts Premier League, where he will face off against the best players in the world.

