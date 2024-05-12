Whether you’re a fan of Love Island or not, we can all take a moment to have a giggle at this. Lucinda Strafford, a former contestant on the popular ITV reality show, has left social media in stitches on a recent visit to ‘Downing Street’.

Love Island start caught out with hilarious Downing Street post

Posting a snap on Instagram, Strafford was pictured posing next to what she thought was the iconic front door of the home of the Prime Minister. However, if we look a little closer, it becomes painfully obvious that she’s not outside Number 10 at all…

Stopping to see Boris? Love Island contestant gets her PMs mixed up

Her caption also raised a few titters, claiming that she was making a ‘quick stop to see Boris’. Her reference to Mr. Johnson as the Prime Minister is astounding, considering that he hasn’t been in office since July 2022.

I don’t know what’s funnier the fact that she doesn’t know Boris resigned or that she’s not standing next to no 10 pic.twitter.com/wnNNs0OE3M — 💌 (@paridaze) May 8, 2024

No ‘current affairs’ chat in the villa, it seems

Johnson was ousted, after a multitude of scandals caught up with him. Chris Pincher proved to be the final straw for his colleagues, after they were left disappointed by BoJo’s lacklustre response to sexual assault allegations levelled against the MP.

Liz Truss won the subsequent leadership race to replace Johnson, only to see her reign come to a disastrous end within 50 days. The whistle-stop PM saw the economy take a nosedive after her fiscal policies were made public.

Don’t get too familiar with the current Prime Minister, Lucinda…

Truss was famously outlasted by a lettuce, and eventually, replaced by Rishi Sunak. He’s also not having a good time of it, and with a General Election looming, the current prime minister is trailing Labour by 30 points in some opinion polls.

So perhaps we can cut Lucinda some slack for her front door faux pas, given how many changes there have been. Word to the wise, you might want to check again in a few months who is leading the UK, as there may be another new occupier in Number 10.