Once beloved by Britons, the chunky chip has been overtaken as the fried potato of choice, with frites now reigning supreme as the nation’s favourite, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 Brits by Côte Brasserie, saw French fries preferred by a resounding 62 per cent of the nation.

Crispier texture (58 per cent), not as greasy (32 per cent), not going soggy like a traditional chip (24 per cent) and being able to get more on a plate (18 per cent) are the main reasons Brits are shunning traditional chips for frites.

And to add insult to injury, as many as 56 per cent said that, in general, the French have better food than we do in Britain.

However, whether you prefer a chip or a fry, when it comes to sauces, a dollop of ketchup (50 per cent) unsurprisingly remains the go-to condiment, with curry sauce (31 per cent) coming second, beating off gravy (19 per cent) in popularity.

On average, Brits eat chips or fries three times a week, with four in ten (44 per cent) describing themselves as a connoisseur of fried potatoes. Men are more likely to be fanatics (47 per cent) compared to women (41 per cent).

London (67 per cent), Leicester (52 per cent) and Birmingham (51 per cent) are the self-confessed chip / fry connoisseurs of the UK, while those in Norwich (26 per cent), Cambridge (25 per cent) and Plymouth (29 per cent) aren’t as keen on fried spuds.

65 per cent of those polled claimed they would have chips with every meal if they could, while a third (35 per cent) admit they always order a side of chips when out for a meal.

Half (53 per cent) of Brits put their sauce on the side of the plate, while one in three (32 per cent) slather it all over the fries.

Steve Allen, Côte Brasserie’s Executive chef, says: “It’s clear that Brits are big fans of chips whatever form they take. The crisp texture of frites pairs perfectly with a flavoursome sauce, which is often the star of the show. I’m not at all surprised about the popularity of curry sauce either.”

With such passion, it’s no surprise that one in three (32 per cent) have had a ‘friendly’ argument with family and friends about which is best – chips or fries.

Despite being a well-loved table sharer, pouring sauce all over the chips without asking (41 per cent), double dipping (37 per cent), shaking salt all over without asking (31 per cent), taking the last fry (28 per cent) and reaching over someone to nab one (26 per cent) are all considered bad etiquette when sharing a plate of chips or fries.

