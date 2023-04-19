A – now-deleted – Loose Women poll asking whether protests should be banned has sparked a (you guessed it) mass protest.

The daytime TV show posted the poll on its Twitter account after several high-profile disturbances made the headlines.

On Monday, Just Stop Oil protesters brought chaos to the World Snooker Championships after they stormed the tables at The Crucible.

It came just days after animal welfare protesters disrupted the Grand National at Aintree.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) has also warned ministers it will step up its campaigns in “new and inventive ways” if they do not agree to two demands ahead of a major four-day climate protest in central London.

Taking to Twitter, the daytime chat show Loose Women asked whether protests should be banned.

Needless to say, the poll has stirred quite a debate!

Here's the poll about banning protests @loosewomen didn't want you to see the result of.



Either they were too ashamed or it went against their reactionary right wing narrative…. pic.twitter.com/FnbtZjThjn — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) April 18, 2023

Next week on Loose Women: Democracy, how overrated is it? — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) April 18, 2023

Join us next week on Loose Women when we’ll be asking “fascism, is it worth a crack?” https://t.co/XAQqh6Gzyu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 18, 2023

Loose Women deleting their poll that practically everyone said ‘no’ to pic.twitter.com/WIYSQbCtpM — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) April 18, 2023

Can we protest about this poll? https://t.co/pPcqEQwoUA — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 18, 2023

