A – now-deleted – Loose Women poll asking whether protests should be banned has sparked a (you guessed it) mass protest.
The daytime TV show posted the poll on its Twitter account after several high-profile disturbances made the headlines.
On Monday, Just Stop Oil protesters brought chaos to the World Snooker Championships after they stormed the tables at The Crucible.
It came just days after animal welfare protesters disrupted the Grand National at Aintree.
Extinction Rebellion (XR) has also warned ministers it will step up its campaigns in “new and inventive ways” if they do not agree to two demands ahead of a major four-day climate protest in central London.
Taking to Twitter, the daytime chat show Loose Women asked whether protests should be banned.
Needless to say, the poll has stirred quite a debate!
Related: Sunak dubs Starmer ‘Sir Softie’ during tetchy Prime Minister’s Questions