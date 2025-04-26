According to a new poll released by YouGov this week, the Green Party looks set to achieve another historic first in the upcoming Local Elections. As per the forecasts, Mary Page now holds a four-percentage point advantage over her nearest challenger.

Green Party projected to win Mayor of West England election

The race to become Mayor of West England has been under a lot of scrutiny. Earlier this month, former Labour incumbent Dan Norris was arrested on suspicion of rape, child sex offences, child abduction and misconduct in a public office.

His suspension from the party was immediate, but it has dealt a hammer blow to Labour’s campaign. Created in 2017, the authority covers the regions of Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset – and a new Green wave is on the horizon.

The Green Party famously won the MP seat in Bristol last year, with Carla Denyer ousting the Labour incumbent. The latest figures, taken in the previous two weeks before the polls open, show that history may be about to repeat itself.

When are the 2025 Local Elections in the UK?

Green candidate Page is polling at 27%, and holds a slender advantage over Labour’s Helen Godwin. Though Reform expect to win some Mayoral races on voting day (Thursday 1 May), their efforts to elect co-founder of the Leave.EU campaign seem to have fallen short.

Aaron Banks is currently occupying third-place, battling it out with Tory candidate Steve Smith, who are both polling under the 20% mark. If the projected victory for the Green Party comes to fruition, it will reflect the changing – and somewhat flexible – political attitudes of the region:

“If the Green Party manages to convert its small poll lead into a victory, it will mean the mayoralty has been won by a different party in all three elections since the position was established.”

“Reform UK’s Arron Banks and the Conservative Party’s Steve Smith are neck and neck in third and fourth place, with our poll putting them on 18% and 17% of the vote respectively. ” | YouGov