A homeless man who was filmed being doused by security staff outside a McDonald’s has spoken out about the incident after footage went viral on social media.

Aaron McCarthy, 25, said he was made to feel “like I was nothing” after his bedding was rendered unusable by a worker who threw dirty water over the pavement where he was sitting.

Speaking to the BBC he said: “Most people think we’re just all drug addicts; no, I don’t chose to be out here, I don’t want to be out here.”

“I’m only 25 years old – I’ve been out here since I was 17.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the firm had “permanently removed” the “third-party security guards involved”.

McCarthy also said McDonald’s had also bought him new bedding and that, following the incident, he was given money which enabled him to stay in a hotel for the night.

He said he didn’t blame the fast-food chain, and said it had apologised to him.

Homeless charity Crisis told the BBC it condemned the actions of the security guard.

Crisis CEO Matt Downie said: “It’s appalling to see people mistreated like that.”

Westminster Council said it would also be offering support.

Related: Elevenses: Britain in Decline