The government has won the second reading vote on its Rwanda legislation by 313 votes to 269, a majority of 44.

Rishi Sunak faced a mass rebellion within various factions of his own party earlier this week as he struggled to reconcile the competing demands of different sides.

Some, including the ERG, have warned the Prime Minister that “major surgery” is still required to fix the flagship asylum legislation, but he was handed temporary reprieve this evening as the Bill was voted through on its second reading.

This morning, around 15 members of the New Conservatives attended a breakfast with Mr Sunak as ministers engaged in a last-ditch attempt to win them over.

It appears to have worked, for now, but there are plenty more challenges down the line.