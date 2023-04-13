The humble garden fence. It might not seem like something worth giving too much thought to, but actually, fencing plays an important role in gardens up and down the country.

Worthwhile making the right choice then – but where do you start?

Two of the most popular materials on the market for garden fences are wood and composite. At first glance, they look almost identical, but that’s where the similarities end. Delve a little deeper, and it soon becomes clear that composite fencing outstrips its wooden counterpart in more ways than one.

Wondering how composite fencing can really be any better than the trusty failsafe of wood? Here we share our thoughts on why composite is the ultimate choice for garden fencing.

Why choose composite fencing?

It looks great

First and foremost, composite fencing looks the part. Whether you love the appearance of wooden fencing or fancy something a little more modern, composite fencing offers the best of both worlds.

With a realistic grain effect running through the surface, composite fencing has the timeless appeal of wood, but with striking shades of black and grey also available, you can add a contemporary twist.

It’s low maintenance

The biggest bugbear about wooden fencing? The upkeep.

Why have a garden fence that demands ongoing maintenance and hard work to keep it in shape? Wouldn’t you rather sit back and enjoy your garden? We know we would, and that’s precisely why composite fencing takes the top spot.

Made from a highly durable composite material, it demands none of the attention of wood. Pre-coloured, there’s no need to paint the panels (so you can scratch that annual chore from your ‘to-do’ list), nor do you need to worry about cracks or splintering.

It’s durable and long-lasting

Impervious to the weather and incredibly strong, storms, wayward footballs and climbing kids will make no impact on the durability of these panels. Unlike wooden fencing, there’s also no need to fret about the risk of rot or insect damage.

It’s easy to install

Configured using separate slats that simply slot together, with composite fencing, you have the flexibility to create a fence to the exact height you desire.

And, thanks to the fact it’s incredibly lightweight, it’s easy to lift panels into place and build your new fence – you can even use existing fence posts!

Another plus is that building a composite fence is quick. And once it’s in place you’re done – you don’t have to start painting!

It’s pocket friendly

As a great looking fence that will last for years, there’s no need for painting or expensive preservatives, and it’s unlikely to ever need replacement panels fitting. So, it doesn’t take a genius to work out that composite fencing works out as the more cost-effective option.

It boosts security

Unlike wooden panels, there’s no kicking a composite fence down. Rotten or broken panels can also compromise the safety and security of your garden. Opt for strong and highly durable composite fencing and you can be confident of robust boundaries.

You can get creative – without any effort

Keen to get a bit more imaginative? Want to inject personality into your outside space? With composite fencing, you can – and, even better, you barely need to lift a finger!

Mix and match fencing with decorative composite fencing panels to really enhance the look and feel of your garden – great for areas where you want to retain a degree of privacy whilst not fully restricting the view.

Make the smart choice

There’s a time and a place for all materials, but we struggle to see how wooden fencing can be more favourable than composite.

Composite fencing offers all the visual appeal of wood combined with modern-day advances – and advantages! What’s not to love about that?

If you’d like to find out more, or place an order for composite fencing, why not speak to industry leaders, HR Composites? Delivering quality composite fencing and decking to gardens across the UK, make the smart choice and get in touch today.