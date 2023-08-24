In the heart of the bustling metropolis that is London, there’s a growing desire to reconnect with the tranquillity of the countryside. Amid this fast-paced urban lifestyle, it’s no wonder more people are seeking a sense of calm and nostalgia. And what better place to do so than in the heart of your home — the kitchen.

As the centre of communal gathering, the kitchen offers an ideal canvas for infusing rural charm into the urban setting. With the right design approach, it’s possible to transform even a tiny London kitchen into a cosy haven reminiscent of the countryside.

1. Shaker-style cabinetry

Shaker kitchens are the ideal choice for country-style homes owing to their enduring charm. With roots dating back to the 18th century, these kitchens boast a rich history. The hallmark features of the design, characterised by its clean lines, unadorned cabinets, and functional layout, reflect the practical values of the Shaker community from which it originated.

The emphasis on simplicity not only captures the essence of traditional craftsmanship but also aligns with the unpretentious nature of country living. The subdued colour palettes, often dominated by whites, creams, and soft pastels, create a soothing backdrop that fosters a sense of tranquillity.

Keen on Shaker cabinetry but short on space? We recommend visiting a local showroom to gain a clearer picture of which Shaker options will be most suitable for your London pad. Harvey Jones, for one, has six showrooms across the city and states that its “experienced team will work with your initial ideas to ensure your homemade kitchen is the exact space you desire.”

2. Natural materials

The use of natural materials is a cornerstone of the countryside aesthetic. Embracing these materials in your London kitchen can create a seamless bridge between urban and rural living.

To enhance the countryside feel, focus on the details — for example, install open shelves made of reclaimed wood to display your collection of rustic kitchenware and pottery. Or, perhaps consider adding a deep farmhouse-style sink, often made of durable materials like porcelain or ceramics, which can complement the aesthetic and serves as a functional centrepiece.

Farmhouse lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood in such a space. Choose fixtures made from materials like wrought iron, copper, or aged brass to evoke the charm of rural living. Pendant lights with woven or natural fibre shades can add a touch of rustic elegance while providing ample illumination for cooking and dining.

3. Soothing earthy tones

As you introduce these natural elements, it’s important not to overlook the significance of colour schemes. A thoughtfully chosen colour combo can influence the atmosphere of your kitchen. While whites, greys, and beiges form the foundation of farmhouse kitchen colours, nature’s palette plays a special role.

Homes and Gardens notes that the best colours for a country kitchen are found outside of a cottage window. The design experts recommend incorporating “natural hues, whether that’s from prairie-inspired yellows, soft meadow greens, the blues of rivers, lakes and sky, moody mountain tones of green, grey and brown, or the bright shades of a cottage garden border.”

These calming colours not only remind us of the countryside but also promote a sense of tranquillity and harmony. They can be seamlessly incorporated through paint, tile selections, and even kitchen accessories. Accentuate the space with natural elements like potted herbs, houseplants, or floral arrangements to foster a seamless connection to the outdoors.