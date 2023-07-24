In the ever-evolving world of interior design, where trends come and go faster than a DFS Furniture sale, it’s easy for some charming themes to slip through the cracks, leaving us wondering, “where have you been all my life?”

1. ‘Shaker-style’ kitchens

You might not be familiar with a “Shaker kitchen,” but chances are you’ve come across one before. As explained by British designers Harvey Jones, “a Shaker kitchen is a traditional style with a decidedly simplistic look. Shaker style kitchens have been a solid favourite in interior design for years due to their timeless elegance and versatility.” This style can easily be identified by its doors, which have a flat middle panel and a raised rectangular frame.

Shaker-style kitchens adhere to the principles of the Shaking Quakers, a Christian sect that flourished in the United States throughout the 18th century. The Shakers were skilled artisans who applied their religious beliefs to their work. The society thought that even high-quality furniture could be handcrafted in the home.

Today, Shaker-style kitchens have evolved while still maintaining their core principles. More traditional designs often showcase neutral tones, while modern interpretations of this style offer a wider range of colour options. Homeowners can choose from a variety of shades, including white, grey, cream, or more bold and vibrant hues.

2. ‘Modern coastal’ bathrooms

With its fresh, placid, and playful essence, the modern coastal bathroom breathes new life into the nautical theme that made waves back in the early 2000s. Sweeping away the tired clichés like anchors and fishing nets, the modern coastal theme draws inspiration from the humble beach house and gives it a much-needed makeover — not a conch shell in sight.

“When done right, coastal décor is timeless and chic yet relaxing,” asserts the lifestyle bloggers over at Coastal Dream Life. “Think of a day on the beach, the colours, the light, the fresh air; that is what coastal décor embodies.”

Whether or not you’re onboard (see what we did there?) with an all-blue colour palette, fear not, there are plenty of alternative options available. For example, utilising white sand walls and warm-toned wooden floors, this design conjures up visions of beachcombing and driftwood treasures. While brimming with natural light, this coastal-style haven understands the power of illumination, casting rays on a seafoam accent that sets these interiors apart.

3. ‘Comfortcore’ living spaces

Wayfair, renowned as one of the world’s leading suppliers for all things related to the home, announced the arrival of comfortcore as its key emerging lifestyle trend for 2023 and beyond.

Since then, the aesthetic has quickly gained momentum, taking over the world of interior design and living spaces everywhere and bringing with it oodles of cosiness. “This décor trend is substance over style, with more of a focus on lifestyle ideas than specific visuals,” The British Blanket Company notes. “It follows on from the slower, nostalgic moods of the cottagecore and coastal grandmother trends, and zeros in on a need to nest and cocoon.”

Comfortcore is centred on the way a home feels, rather than solely focusing on its appearance, allowing you to personalise it effortlessly. Fabrics like velvet, boucle, and faux fur reign supreme, while the addition of a soft wool blanket can infuse texture into any living space.