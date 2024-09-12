The world of fashion and consumerism is a fascinating place, giving rise to all kinds of wild and wacky collaborations.

The latest of these comes in crisp pastry form as Greggs announce that they’re launching their very own jewellery collection.

That is correct, everyone’s favourite chain bakery is giving you the chance to take their sausage rolls with you wherever you go.

Teaming up with British artist Dion Kitson, the collection has five pieces of jewellery featuring some of its most iconic flaky bakes.

Going up for grabs will be sausage roll earrings (£36), A Jammie Heart necklace (£45), a Greggs logo signet ring (£48), and a charm bracelet featuring a coffee cup, a pizza slice and other famous Greggs symbols (£96).

Meanwhile for our beloved vegans you can get the sausage roll earrings in meat-free form – the sole difference on the jewellery is the pattern on the roll.

And, for anyone doubting the quality of these trinkets, each one is made from 22-carat gold, sadly rendering them inedible.

If you thought Greggs were having a bit of a laugh with their new venture you’d be mistaken, as the launch of their new jewellery has been timed to coincide with London Fashion Week, with the collection available to buy online from Friday.

Links will be going out on all of the Bakery’s social media channels at 10am on Friday so you better get queuing if you want a slice of the baked jewellery goods pie.

It’s not the first time jewellery and food companies have teamed up with Lidl selling their own range of fashion including a £50 croissant bag designed by New York artist Nikolas Bentel appearing everywhere at Glastonbury.

Greggs are no strangers to a collab having previously sold tops and jumpers at Primark featuring their logo.

Other mashups include Balenciaga and Lays crisps, Supreme and Oreos and most recently McDonalds and Crocs.

Jonathan Kirby, the founder of Instinct PR, told the Telegraph: “Food brands aren’t naturally ‘cool’, so fashion is their most obvious entry point, and it’s how they can create noise in an oversaturated market.

“[They] are trying to stay relevant to Gen-Z and become part of the cultural zeitgeist.”

Well, if you’re a true Greggs fan you’ll have a real tough decision to make between buying an inedible £96 charm bracelet, but be at the cutting edge of fashion, or 60 classic sausage rolls that can be consumed and enjoyed.

The choice is yours.

