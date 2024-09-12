Jon Bon Jovi has been praised by police for helping to talk a woman off a bridge ledge.

The rock legend was walking along the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, when he came across the woman in distress, stood on the ledge.

The 62-year-old was one of those who spoke to the woman and helped her come back off the ledge, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared a video of the incident, and praised the music icon for his actions.

Sharing the video on social media, the police department said: “A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge [on] Tuesday night.

“Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

In the footage, a woman in blue can be seen holding onto the railing while standing on the ledge.

Further down the bridge, Bon Jovi’s team could be seen setting up camera equipment. Whilst other people pass the woman, the singer walks down the bridge with one of his team and starts waving hello to her.

Bon Jovi then leans on the railing near her and starts talking to the woman.

After about a minute, Bon Jovi and another woman manage to get her off the ledge and safely onto the walkway.

He then embraces her in a hug, before leaving the bridge with her a few minutes later.

Chief John Drake said: “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

Footage on social media suggested Bon Jovi had been in Nashville to shoot a music video, the BBC reports.

Bon Jovi is best known as the founder of the 1980s rock band of the same know, who had hits with songs such as ‘Livin’ on a Prayer,’ ‘You Give Love a Bad Name,’ and ‘It’s My Life.’

