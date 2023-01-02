Getting a hair transplant in Turkey is a dream for anyone suffering from hair loss. Thousands of people flock to Turkey every year to get first-class hair treatments. The amazing testimonials of successful surgeries and the luxurious care make Turkey seem like a haven for hair transplants.

1. Why Is Turkey so Popular for Hair Transplants?

For decades, Turkey has been the go-to destination for people all over the world seeking hair transplants. The demand for hair transplant surgeries is very high, and there are reasons why this is the case. Here are four reasons why Turkey is so popular for hair transplants.

Multiple Award-Winning Professionals

Turkey is renowned worldwide for its professional plastic surgeons. There are thousands of hair transplant surgeons in Turkey, and these professionals have been performing hair transplants for decades, with amazing hair transplant results to show.

Some of them have received multiple awards and honours for their consistent quality treatments, and the country has gained a reputation for being a hotspot for hair restoration. Hair transplant surgeons in Turkey know how to select the perfect hair transplant procedure to remedy a patient’s hair loss. Most people want to undergo hair transplant surgery in the safest hands, and Turkey is just where to find them.

Amazing Hair Transplant Before and After Photos

You can tell the success of a hair transplant surgery by looking at the post-surgery photos of a patient. It’s very common to see amazing hair transplant before and after pictures of patients

who had surgery in Turkey. In fact, most hair transplant success stories on the internet can be traced back to Turkish clinics. These before and after photos motivate people to undergo a hair transplant procedure in Turkey rather than anywhere else.

Modern Techniques and Treatments

From simple techniques like the FUT to advanced ones like the Sapphire FUE, there’s no hair transplant technique that isn’t employed by Turkish hair transplant surgeons. The technique used will depend on the skill/technical know-how of the doctor and the hair condition of the patient.

Therefore, it is important to book a free consultation before choosing a hair transplant clinic in Turkey for treatment. During the consultation, you can ask the surgeon any questions you might have, and they will give you an estimate of the number of grafts and the technique necessary to produce the best results in your case.

However, regardless of the clinic you choose, if you follow the tips laid out in this article, you can be sure that you’ll get quality treatment, as all clinics follow quality standards set by the Turkish Ministry of Health.

Affordable Prices

The affordable price of a hair transplant in Turkey is one major reason why people flock to the country every year. The hair transplant cost in Turkey is about five times more affordable than in the UK, and the quality of treatment is as good or even better. Even for advanced techniques like the FUE, the price is still astonishingly low.

For instance, an FUE transplant of $2,400 in Turkey may cost up to $10,000 or more in the UK, especially if the number of hair grafts needed is quite high. To get the lowest prices, most tourists opt for a hair transplant in Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, as prices there are very competitive.

2. Why Is Turkey So Affordable When It Comes to Hair Transplants?

There are several reasons why hair transplant operations are so affordable in Turkey. Here are the major ones:

Treatment Packages

Most clinics in Turkey offer hair treatments as part of an all-inclusive package. This practice isn’t common in other places like the UK. The medical tourism culture and the desire to stay ahead of the competition make most Turkish clinics adopt this practice.

Packages like these help the patient save up on expenses that they would have incurred during the trip. Here’s a list of what they usually cover:

4 or 5-star accommodation, breakfast included, and you may even bring a companion for a small surcharge

Free translator (if necessary)

Private transportation

Surgery

Tours and leisure programs

Tests, medication, and check-ups (both pre- and post-surgery)

High Competition

Ideally, in any market or industry, when supply is high, prices of commodities will drop. This is exactly the case with the hair transplant industry in Turkey. Despite the high demand, there are a lot of clinics and surgeons offering hair restoration treatments.

In Istanbul alone, you’ll find over 500 clinics offering hair treatments. Statistically, Turkey has over 1,600 certified plastic surgeons and over 170,000 healthcare physicians. These numbers notwithstanding, new professionals are trained and certified yearly, so you can imagine all these doctors competing for customers. It’s safe to say that the prices of hair transplants in Turkey may drop even further in the coming years.

Medical Tourism Culture

Turkey is highly reputed for its medical tourism culture. It’s among the top five countries in the world for medical tourism. As a result, the cost of medical treatments in Turkey is quite cheap compared to other countries. Several perks like zero-VAT treatment and standardised facilities are part of Turkey’s agenda to boost medical tourism.

Favourable Currency

Turkey’s currency, the Turkish lira, converts nicely against the US Dollar. When Dollars from foreign clients are converted, doctors can get a substantial amount in the local currency. To make things even better, the cost of living in Turkey is quite low (about 50% less than in the UK), so the cash these doctors receive is of high value, even though it seems so affordable for someone from the UK for example.

3. Are Hair Transplants Better in the UK Or Turkey?

Hair transplants are better in Turkey. Most Turkish surgeons are more experienced than UK surgeons. If you’re in doubt, just look up some testimonials or before and after photos from Turkish hair transplant patients; the results speak for themselves.

Most surgeons in Turkey aren’t just learned and professional; they have decades of experience. Some surgeons carry out their own research and develop advanced methods to treat patients with better results. Some might even teach other hair restoration surgeons and give speeches at congresses around the world

Furthermore, most world-renowned surgeons are based in Turkey, not the UK. It is believed that the medical tourism culture, advanced technology, and low cost of living make most professionals prefer to live and work in Turkey. To top it all off, Turkey offers these better treatments at an affordable rate.

4. What Is the Most Advanced Hair Transplant?

The FUE Follicular Unit Extraction technique is widely regarded as the most advanced hair transplant technique, but the latest and most advanced technique is actually the DHI Hair Transplant.

The DHI method involves using a special tool known as a Choi pen to directly plant hair follicles into the recipient site after extraction from the donor area. This technique is popular because it makes the procedure faster, reduces scarring, and produces more natural results after shedding (shedding is when transplanted hair falls out for new hair to grow).

Another advanced technique that isn’t so popular is the Neograft technique. It is an advanced FUE technique, but it has several disadvantages like an unnatural appearance and scarring.

5. How Do You Find A Good Hair Transplant Clinic In Turkey?

Though you’re not likely to get substandard treatment in Turkey, it’s still advisable to look out for the best among the best. There are a few key things to do before selecting a clinic for your surgery.

Check Their Track Record

The most important thing to find out first before paying for a hair transplant in Turkey is the track record of the surgeon or clinic. You can simply go online and google the surgeon or clinic. Three things you should watch out for:

the reviews and ratings (a higher rating means better quality treatment and aftercare)

the before and after photos/testimonials, and

the number of years the surgeon or clinic has been in operation.

Top clinics like Cosmedica have an overall star rating of 4.8 out of 5 to prove that their treatment is top-class and that they have a successful track record. Clinics like this are the ones you should aim for.

Book A Consultation

Booking a consultation will help you decide if a surgeon is right for you. Most of the top clinics in Turkey offer free consultations, so you can take advantage of this to try out different surgeons and see which one you trust.

Only an experienced professional can guarantee fabulous results for specific hair loss conditions like male and female pattern baldness. If your surgeon expresses professionalism, confidence, care, and concern during the consultation, you can be sure he’s experienced in treating your hair loss and will deliver a good job.

Check Out the Facilities

Checking out a hair transplant clinic in Turkey can reveal the quality of the treatment you’ll get. Clinics with state-of-the-art facilities will, of course, offer state-of-the-art treatments. If you’re not available in Turkey to do a physical tour, you can try a virtual tour or look up photos online.