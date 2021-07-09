StarryNift is an integrated gamified platform and launchpad for digital collectibles with the vision to unleash the full potential of Metaverse built by artists, collectors and investors via game, art works, and DeFi powered by NFTs.

With the rise of protocol economy powered by mixed reality and Web 3.0 fabrics, the realm of metaverse is no longer the fairy tale but rather the foreseeable reality. “The force of the digital era is sweeping over soon to shift the paradigm from terraform to metaverse.” Martha, Co-founder and CEO of StarryNift.

The core virtues of metaverse lie in decentralized protocols and behavioral economics, as incentive mechanisms are solely based on each individual’s utilities and creativity with fairness.

Made by geeks for cyberpunks, StarryNift presents users with full-suite tools to engender digital collectibles, engage in decentralized finance, and empower the metaverse. Built with passion for decentralized protocols, StarryNift will be home for global citizens.

Each individual in StarryNift is the sovereign owner of metaverse and is entitled to inherent rights to sketch the worldview by creating NFTs and making transactions within ecosystems where creative endeavors are a medium of value-transfer utilities.

Simply put, everyone is given equal opportunity to either create, collect, and converge both their material and immaterial assets to not only contribute to the ecosystem, but to also receive rewards marked by consensus defined in a decentralized manner. Such activities will be facilitated by StarryNift via features such as artist collaboration, auction, incubation, launchpad offerings, and special events such as a “mysterious box” to encourage more vibrancy in the ecosystem. The first presale blind box serials, consisting of limited-edition NFTs, will take place in early July.

To garner dynamics in the metaverse, StarryNift will present a gamified platform where users can freely engage in social activities such as NFT card battle or simulation games. Not only for amusement, but also for incentives, as creativity is the only limit.

Each NFT card collection offered in StarryNift metaverse has its own unique worldview segmented by the concept of “nation” to foster diversity within the platform. From space to jungle and battle grounds, the collections present versatile scenarios to suit each user’s penchant.

Just as metaverse is like the white canvas and users are the paint brushes, StarryNift believes in the importance of accuracy and adaptability in the ecosystem, and thus will actively cater noble NFT offerings to deliver metaverse as fairly as possible.

In the prospective future, StarryNift will facilitate and empower the metaverse by merging multiple layers of worldview and keeping contents open-sources to ensure endemic rights of the users. Welcome to the land of your starry dreams.

Founding Team

StarryNift is a global team based in Singapore, United States, Korea, and Israel. The founding team is composed of blockchain veterans, hardcore gamers, and geeks with paramount leadership, coming from elite finance and technology institutions such as Google, Alibaba, and JP Morgan. Prior to StarryNift, CO-Founder and CEO Martha Zhang was one of the founding partners at Bitmain and led venture investments at Temasek. Other members at StarryNift have extensive experience in the gaming industry such as Anime Doujin Games, Hypercasual, and Sandbox Openworlds.

To learn more about StarryNift：

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord