Placebo front man Brian Molko has ben charged with defamation after reportedly calling Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “piece of s***, fascist, racist” and a “Nazi.”

The British music star allegedly made the comments while performing at the Sonic Park festival in Turin in 2023.

He was subsequently sued by Meloni over the remarks. Prosecutors then opened an investigation into the claims and have now charged the 52-year-old with “contempt of the institutions”.

On Monday, Italy’s justice ministry allowed prosecutors in Turin to move forward with the legal proceedings, the Guardian reports.

Defaming the Italian government can result in a fine of up to €5,000 (£4,146) and a direct summons to trial. Public defamation can also results in a prison term of up to three years, but Molko is unlikely to receive a custodial sentence, according to a spokesperson for justice minister Carlo Nordio.

A spokesperson for Placebo, who formed in 1994 and have released eight albums, said the band would not be making a comment.

Meloni was elected Italy’s prime minister in 2022 when her nationalist Brothers of Italy party won the general election. Since coming to power, she has pursued hardline policies on immigration, abortion and LGBT+ rights.

In the past, Meloni has been accused of using Italy’s strict defamation laws to silence critics.

