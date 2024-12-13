The UK has been named one of the world’s best countries to live in, according to a ranking from the US News World Report.

The overall rankings take into account a variety of metrics, including business innovation, quality of life and cultural influence.

According to these, it seems the UK ain’t so bad after all.

Us Brits have quite the knack for complaining about life in this part of the world, with the weather, government and train travel all being regular gripes.

However, these issues haven’t stopped this green and pleasant land from landing itself a rather respectable spot in a list of the best countries to live in.

“The United Kingdom is a highly developed nation that exerts considerable international economic, political, scientific and cultural influence,” the outlet wrote in its report.

They praised the UK’s historical contributions to arts and sciences, as well as London as a centre for finance and tourism.

The country’s educational prowess was also praised, with Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London all being named.

However, the UK’s changing status post-Brexit was pointed out, as was the fact that the country’s global influence peaked in the early 1900s due to the British Empire.

Some of the strongest areas counting in the UK’s favour were its power, entrepreneurship and cultural influence.

However, all in all, the UK is not so good that it managed to break the top 5.

The UK was ranked as the eighth best country overall, coming ahead of New Zealand and Denmark that rounded out the rest of the top 10.

Switzerland came out in the top spot, with Japan coming in second and the USA in third.

You can check out the full top ten below:

Ten best countries to live in:

Switzerland Japan USA Canada Australia Sweden Germany United Kingdom New Zealand Denmark

Related: Companies investing $1 billion in the US will receive ‘expedited environmental approvals’