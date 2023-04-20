The Brexit Downside Dossier – more commonly known as the Davis Downside Dossier after Britain’s esteemed former negotiator – has hit 1,000 entries just months before the seventh anniversary of the monumental split.

Compiled by Yorkshire Bylines, the list has been keeping a tally of the considerable number of drawbacks brought to these isles following the decision to back Leave in 2016 by a small margin.

At the time, David Davis told the House of Commons that “there will be no downside to Brexit at all, and considerable upsides”.

Almost seven years on there are plenty of downsides emerging – 1,000, to be precise – while the upsides are considerably more elusive (just 23).

Indeed, even Davis himself has been forced to concede that Brexit has failed to deliver any economic benefits.

Commenting on the economic impact of the split, Davis admitted on Times Radio that “we haven’t seen any economic benefit for having left the EU”.

At least, “no major ones”.

He pointed to “minor” successes, such as the UK beginning delivery of Covid vaccines in 2020 before the rest of Europe – although it is strongly disputed that this was a Brexit freedom.

There was, of course, also this clip which makes for pretty painful watching.

View it in full below:

‘Where is the good news in Brexit?’

Find out what benefits former Brexit Secretary @DavidDavisMP comes up with.#AndrewNeilShow @afneil pic.twitter.com/CR0KQoe1Nj — Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 12, 2022

