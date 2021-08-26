In this age of influencers, affiliate marketers, TikTokers, and Instagram reel maestros, we all feel a certain pressure to look our best. Non-surgical treatments are now at the forefront of the glam industry with a whopping 7.8 Billion pounds estimated worth, according to a business gateway report from 2019.

Facelift transformation procedures, radiofrequency, ultrasound techniques, chemical peels, and laser treatments are just a few of the driving forces behind this high-value market growth. The popularity of such treatments is only skyrocketing as social media influencers & various celebrities promote them on popular social media and streaming platforms on shows like “Love Island”, “Love, Lust, Run”, “Queer Eye” and many more.

The billion-dollar question that begs answers is how trustworthy are the people that perform these procedures on you. Esteemed skin specialist and surgeon Dr Nyla Raja has commented on this phenomenon in the past. In a widely broadcasted BBC documentary, she comments how she cannot comprehend how so many clinics are now popping up with 2-day courses and are sadly comparable to her hard-earned wealth of experience in the medical field. “We have had cases where the vision has been affected; I’ve got an honours degree in surgery and medicine. I don’t understand how those ten years of studying, hundreds of thousands of hours of learning, has been condensed into a simple 2-day treatment course!”

Even as politicians raise concerns about this sad status quo in the beauty industry, actual changes that force disruption and implementation of strict regulations are yet to happen. A significant rise in non-medical training academies that offer medical treatment administration courses to non medical laypersons is causing a rise in the number of botched cases across the UK.

This situation has now forced the average person to take action and be knowledgeable about any specific procedure, the specialist they are booking an appointment for, and the efficacy of the cosmetic treatment for that particular individual.

Dr Nyla then laments on the need for the British Government to seriously consider this phenomenon that is destroying many unaware and naive lives across the UK. “Unfortunately, it could be something like a fatality! For the Government to recognize what a serious problem this is!” She says.

Despite any societal peer pressure, the responsibility to safeguard a customer always rests within themselves. This onus means conducting hardcore research into any procedure they need to undergo. Assess all potential side effects and risks commonly associated with the treatment. Then conclude by heavily researching the healthcare professional that you are visiting.

Cosmetic surgery solicitors, a leading UK litigation company that focuses on botched surgeries, recommend consulting the How to Find a Safe Cosmetic Surgeon checklist before booking any desired appointment.

A prospective cosmetic client can also refer to the British Association of cosmetic medicine website to vet a specific practitioner.