If you’re looking at your shopping list for Christmas dinner and there’s an array of vegetables still to be bought, Aldi has just swooped in to save the day.

Aldi UK have just announced a huge reduction in their ‘classic veggies’, just days before Christmas.

The supermarket chain took to Facebook earlier today to announce a huge discount on ‘super 6’ vegetables.

They wrote: “The super 6 just got heroic with these prices! Run in store to bag those classic Christmas veggies at just 8p each.”

The bargains will help countless households across the UK put on their Christmas Day dinner for less this year.

They’re offering the chance to pick up parsnips, broccoli, carrots, brussel sprouts, white potatoes and cabbage in stores at a reduced price of just 8p each.

The supermarket also offers a fresh guarantee policy, which states: “We always aim to sell the freshest fruit & veg. Whilst we bring this from the farm to you as quickly as possible, sometimes these natural products may not always be to your satisfaction.

“If that happens, don’t worry, you can return it to us and we’ll give you a full refund. That’s our Fresh Guarantee.”

One person in the comments section wrote: “Amazing value, bought ours this morning, thank you very much for saving us some money at this difficult time. Promise I won’t roast Kevin!”

Another added: “I think you should consider doing this for all school holidays and maybe add some fruit. It could make a massive difference to families with children off school.”

One other person posted: “Got all my 8p veg this morning at 9am. Happy bunny. I’m doing Xmas dinner for 12 on Saturday instead of Xmas day, so perfect!”

