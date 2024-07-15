Airbnb is on the hunt for two pairs of Prosecco lovers to embark on the ultimate bubbly-lovers’ trip in Italy’s famous Prosecco Hills region.

As part of the company’s initiative to promote the dispersion of tourism to rural areas and heritage sites, the lucky guests will stay in the Earl’s Suite at Castelbrando, the oldest castle in the enchanting Prosecco Hills region and a UNESCO World Heritage site, where they’ll take a fizzy crash course in Prosecco-making at the renowned Villa Sandi winery, including a hands-on harvest session.

And it doesn’t stop there, as guests will also:

Enjoy a private dinner in the Earl’s quarters

Have access to the luxurious 2,000 square meter Princess Spa

Take part in a horseback ride or bike tour through the stunning surroundings

At Villa Sandi, guests will join in the grape harvest, learn the secrets of Prosecco making in a fun Masterclass, and savour a Prosecco tasting in the villa’s elegant setting

Request to book this experience by visiting www.airbnb.com/prosecco.

This Experience is available to 4 guests (2 requesting guests and a plus one).The stay and experience will take place on September 6-9 and September 10-13, 2024.

It is available for free, with Airbnb also covering for transfers. Applications can be submitted between July 15 and July 28, 2024. Airbnb will evaluate them and identify the most deserving candidates who will be selected for the stays.

