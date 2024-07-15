New York-style pizzeria Alley Cats has announced the launch of its second location on the King’s Road in Chelsea, which will be open to diners from Friday 9th August.

Building on the roaring success of its original Marylebone site which opened in December 2023, this new pizzeria promises to deliver the same flavoursome 14-inch pizzas and vibrant atmosphere that has captivated pizza enthusiasts across the city, with Head Chef Francesco Macri at the helm.

As with the OG pizzeria, the new Alley Cats in Chelsea will transport diners to across the Atlantic to New York, celebrating the city’s vibrant pizza scene and blending these influences with the best quality produce from Southern Italy.

Using sweet San Marzano tomatoes, creamy Buffalo Mozzarella from Campania and aged Mozzarella from Molise, the 14-inch, thin and crispy style pizzas that have taken London by storm since its inception have been perfected by Macri, who is an expert in the craft of pizza-making.

His signature style combine recipes passed down from his grandmother and techniques honed throughout his career working in restaurants in both Rome and London.

Menu highlights include the Meatballs of beef and pork in slow cooked tomato sauce with ages parmesan and basil and the Candied Bacon to start. For the main event, pizza options include the Vodka Sauce crafted with four-hour slow-cooked vodka in the creamy tomato sauce topped off with both aged mozzarella and buffalo mozzarella and the Pepperoni dressed in tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, smoked pepperoni, jalapeno and honey, or opt for one of the white base pizzas, a particular favourite being the Wild Mushroom, with taleggio cheese, aged mozzarella, red onion jam and fried sage.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, Alley Cats Pizza tempts guests to an irresistible selection of desserts, featuring the must-have Tiramisu with pistachio, and a classic Vanilla Soft Serve with an array of toppings.

The new Chelsea location maintains the eclectic charm of its predecessor, offering a mix of central tables with gingham tablecloths and upcycled church pew-style seating, with episodes of The Sopranos silently projected onto the exposed brick wall on an endless loop. Guests can soak in the vibrant atmosphere while enjoying handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, or refreshing beers alongside their meal.

Alley Cats Pizza in Chelsea, located at 342 King’s Road, will open its doors to guests on Friday 9th August. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 12 – 11pm, the restaurant will be walk-in only.

