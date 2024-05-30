Competition for journalism jobs in London is set to become increasingly fierce following news that the Evening Standard newspaper is set to scrap its daily editions in favour of a weekly publication.

The newspaper is currently circulated free of charge at the capital’s Underground stations from Monday to Friday.

But in a memo sent to staff and seen by the PA news agency, the company said it has been making “substantial losses” with its current operation, which has prompted the need for a change of direction.

Fewer commuters travelling through London following the pandemic, changing consumer behaviours, and the introduction of wifi on parts of the London Underground have all affected the newspaper, it said.

“Therefore, we plan to consult with our staff and external stakeholders to reshape the business, return to profitability and secure the long-term future of the number one news brand in London,” the email read.

The same memo, sent by the Evening Standard’s chairman, Paul Kanareck, proposed introducing a weekly newspaper to replace the daily publication.

This would be shaped by more in-depth analysis and relevant lifestyle, sports and culture guides and news.

The business said it needs to “change with the times”, but switching to a weekly publication means it can retain its printed newspaper in an increasingly digital world.

An increasing number of publications are turning to digital to stay afloat, with most journalism jobs in London offered in the online space.

We round up the top five opportunities out there here:

Top 5 journalism jobs in London

1. SEO Journalist, News UK

The Times and Sunday Times are looking for an SEO journalist to grow the publication’s readership and reach new audiences through search.

You will play a key role in continuing the evolution of their digital strategy and the integration of SEO into editorial processes.

Based in a fast-paced newsroom, you will share actionable insights and make recommendations on the stories we cover and how.

Apply here

2. Journalist, BBC Monitoring

BBC Monitoring (BBCM) provides news and information based on our monitoring of open source media from over 150 countries in more than 100 languages and across all platforms.

It is a centre of expertise and an important part of the BBC’s newsgathering operation with journalists based in the UK and international bureaux.

As a Journalist, you will produce engaging content in English in a range of different formats, on insights gained through monitoring TV, radio, newspapers and social media in the target area.

You will tell stories, integrating video, images, graphics and data into BBC Monitoring products in order to have a powerful visual impact.

Apply here

3. Sub-Editor, Fabulous

If you have a head for headlines and can perform well under pressure, listen up!

The Sun’s Fabulous magazine is looking for an enthusiastic Sub-Editor who doesn’t shy away from responsibility and can work across everything from sensitive real-life stories to fashion, food and fact-packed health features.

This is a four-day-a-week position.

Apply here

4. Money reporter, Times and Sunday Times

The Times and The Sunday Times are looking for a reporter specialising in investment to join the personal finance desk.

The successful candidate will deliver news and analysis for the Money pages and for all sections of the papers across print and digital. You will have extensive experience in writing about all aspects of investing and be full of ideas as to how to make investing interesting and colourful to a mainstream audience.

You must have brilliant ideas, a passion for data and be able to write hard news, colourful features and in-depth analysis. You should have worked on a personal finance or business desk in a newsroom or at a trade publication.

Apply here

5. Senior Reporter, UKTN

This is an exciting opportunity to join a fast-growing media brand establishing itself as the go-to publication for the UK’s thriving tech industry.

As senior reporter, you will be writing news, analysis and conducting interviews to keep our audience of entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders informed.

Apply here

