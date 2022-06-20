TikTok has opened up new roles in its London office as the social media platform continues to enjoy exponential growth.

According to the latest statistics, people used TikTok for an astonishing 44 minutes per day in 2021, up from 38.6 minutes in 2020.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the social media giant had doubled its share of advertising spend, with its AdTech Consolidation hitting 29 per cent.

According to Forbes, its fast-growing nature has helped, but its cushy relationship with adtech companies like AppLovin and ironSource could be the main driver.

To keep pace with demand, TikTok is now recruiting heavily, with highly sought-after jobs being advertised in its London offices.

The firm is currently on the lookout for a Product Marketing Lead and a Program Manager.

This Summer they are also holding their first-ever UK Assessment Centre to help recruit for future Sales talent.