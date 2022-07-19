With layoffs biting as recession looms, job losses are starting to impact in the UK. The BBC has announced a raft of cuts with about 1,000 jobs planned to go over the next few years. Cazoo announced it is to cut around 750 jobs across the UK and elsewhere in Europe and Arrival, a UK-based commercial EV company, plans to cut as much as 30 per cent of its workforce.

The Fintech and crypto spaces have been particularly hard hit with companies like Curve, Bitpanda, Klarna and Freetrade all letting staff go too. Despite that gloomy news, the employment rate increased by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year, to 75.7 per cent, according to the Office of National Statistics.

That is still below pre-pandemic levels, but total job-to-job moves also increased to a record high of 994,000 in the same period, driven by resignations rather than dismissals. So if you are back on the market, and with job movement strong, there is a lot of potential out there.

Here’s how to answer that tricky question, “Why did you leave your last job?”

Get over it

Getting fired or made redundant is no fun. Except to run the gamut of emotions and give yourself time to do so, but in order to pick yourself back up, make a list of all your achievements and successes. Recap on how great you were in previous roles too. Once you start to feel good about yourself again you’ll make a far better impression on your interviewer.

Practice it

Fully expect to be asked why you’re no longer with the company. Don’t gabble or over-explain. Have a factual and calm explanation of why your role was cut. “Because of the economic climate, the company needed to reign in spending and it cut the entire project I was working on. Unfortunately that meant my job was made redundant.” No recriminations, no accusations, just state the facts. When you have a clear answer prepared, you won’t go off on a tangent when you’re nervous, or say something you didn’t intend to.

Upsell the situation

Turn a negative into a positive if you can. You can try something like, “I’m delighted I am able to interview with you for this role as I can see it would be a great fit for my skills,” adding in a case study with performance figures from a time you did something similar. That way the hiring manager can see what you’ll bring to the company, and will understand that you’re eager and performance-driven.

Keep in mind that in the aftermath of Covid-19 and the Great Resignation, we saw more tech job cuts in May 2022 than in the rest of the year combined, according to a report by MarketWatch. So, you’re not alone. If you’re ready to get back out there, we have three roles below worth a look, and plenty more on the London Economic Job Board too.

IT Service Operation Engineer (Network), TikTok

The leading destination for short-form mobile video, TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. The IT Service Operation Engineer (Network) will operate and maintain IT server rooms and facilities (e.g., IDF, MDF, EDC, networking, systems and application, and conference room AV systems) and design and implement new and enhanced network technology solutions that align with the company’s strategic direction for enterprise connectivity. You will also deliver systems and applications, including conference room AV systems. You’ll need over five years’ of experience in managing technology operations, including MDF/IDF/co-location operations, and a Bachelor and or higher degree (and/or equivalent experience). You will fully understand Windows, Linux, MacOS and are able to roll out network-related configurations on them. Apply now.

Account Executive (Financial Services), Dataiku

Dataiku was founded in Paris in 2013 and achieved unicorn status in 2019. Now, more than 1,000 employees work across the globe. An experienced Account Executive is sought to join the sales team in the UK and Ireland to look after the financial services and insurance vertical. You’ll engage prospects and customers and will be responsible for the entire sales cycle, working cross-functionally with marketing, product management and engineering. You’ll need more than four years’ experience in software field sales, with a successful background in business development and building pipelines. Experience in a scale-up tech environment selling complex solutions into complex organisations would be an advantage. Apply now.

Business Developer UK, SurePay

SurePay is looking for a results-driven Business Developer to join its fast growing team. You will be the face of the company, educating leads on the products on offer and building effective relationships with potential customers. Building and maintaining solid long-term relationships is second nature to you and you’ll perform your job with the customer in mind. Three to five years’ of experience in business development or sales along with a strong network and good communication and relationship building skills are essential. Apply now.

