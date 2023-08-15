Serial dater Rupert Murdoch is believed to have shacked up with Roman Abramovich’s former mother-in-law – just months after he called off what would have been his fifth wedding.

The 92-year-old media mogul is said to be dating Elena Zhukova, 66, whose daughter Darya was married to the Russian oligarch until 2018.

The retired scientist is believed to be holidaying with Murdoch and two of his children in the Mediterranean aboard the rented yacht Christina O.

The 18-bedroom yacht, which was formerly owned by the Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, is said to cost more than £600,000 a week to rent and was spotted off the coast of Corfu this week.

According to reports in the Daily Mail the couple are said to be in the “early stages” of a relationship, having known each other for years.

A separate report in the US cited a source saying Mr Murdoch “just might be in love again”.

Murdoch had intended to marry the American former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith this summer, but in April he called off their engagement just two weeks after proposing.

He had told the New York Post at the time the engagement was announced in March: “I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.”

The News Corp man reached a divorce settlement with Jerry Hall, his fourth wife, last August after six years together.

According to reports, Murdoch told his wife their marriage was over in an email.

A screenshot by Vanity Fair read: