There is no doubt that generative forms of AI have taken the word by storm this year. ChatGPT in particular has captured the attention of the masses. Created by OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman said in a Twitter post that ChatGPT had more than one million users in the first five days after it launched.

It’s just one of a host of new tools that are flooding the market. Remember the Pope’s puffy white coat? AI-generated, as was the case with some images of Donald Trump which appeared to show him being arrested. Not real, just clever AI-generated fakes.

According to Gartner, venture capital firms have invested over $1.7 billion in generative AI solutions over the last three years, with AI-enabled drug discovery and AI software coding receiving the most funding.

There is much more to come from this field of technology, and while Gartner says AI’s rise has unleashed an era of new opportunities, “organisations need to understand the impacts, adoption techniques and use cases of Generative AI tools to take advantage of this emerging technology”.

Ease of use and funny photos aside, experts are also urging caution. “ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI,” Elon Musk has said. He was also one of the signatories of a recent open letter which warned that AI poses “profound risks to society and humanity”.

Jobs are also expected to be lost as AI adoption ramps up. A recent Goldman Sachs report found that roughly two-thirds of U.S. occupations are exposed to some degree of automation by AI. The World Economic Forum also estimates that artificial intelligence and economic and social conditions are expected to result in 83 million job losses over the next five years.

This is already happening: telecoms giant BT recently announced a plan to axe up to 55,000 jobs by 2030, with a move into AI as a contributory factor.

The EU has taken note of threats posed by AI, becoming the first major regulator to move towards reforms with its AI Act, a proposed European law on artificial intelligence (AI).

Surging adoption

Despite reports of thousands of jobs being lost to AI, user adoption is surging for generative AI platforms and tools.

McKinsey’s State of AI report found that 56 per cent of respondents use AI in at least one function. PwC’s Global CEO Survey found this is set to rise with automation and digitisation goals featured in 54 per cent of companies’ long-term corporate strategies.

In the UK, new research from artificial intelligence and data analytics firm Aimpoint has found that 20 per cent of people have used an AI tool, with another 21 per cent saying they have done so at work––and 50 per cent admit to doing so without their bosses’ knowledge or approval.

AI might not take your job (just yet) but it can definitely be used to make it easier. Digital assistants and generative AI tools can take the grunt work off to-do lists, freeing workers up. It can also streamline business workflows, automate routine tasks or give rise to a new generation of business applications.

If you’re looking for a new role where you can do your best work––with a little help from generative AI tools––then the The London Economic Job Board should be your first destination. It contains thousands of open roles, like the three below.

Group Product Manager – Vault, Checkout.com, London

Checkout.com is one of the most exciting fintechs in the world with a mission to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. As a Group Product Manager you will be responsible for helping manage a talented team and drive the strategy for secure storage and tokenization products. You’ll also have the unique opportunity to drive innovation, add astronomical value to our merchants, and directly influence Checkout.com’s scalability and growth. Interested? Check out the full information here.

Technical Recruiter – London, PE Global, London

PE Global Technology Division is growing across all divisions and is seeking Technical Recruiters to join the team in both London and Dublin. If you like to stay on top of new trends, exploring new markets and locations, or prefer to specialise in specific technical domains, this is an environment that will enable you to thrive. You’ll be developing new and existing client relationships, and sourcing technical candidates internationally from passive and active markets. You’ll need notable relevant experience acquired in a recruitment agency ideally in a 360 capacity and possess a blend of business development, delivery, account management and project recruitment. See more details now.

Head of Compliance, Octopus Energy, London

Octopus Energy is looking for a Head of Compliance who can help to deliver on a mission to make it seamless for individuals and businesses to make the transition to zero-carbon driving. You’ll join an established compliance function, and will be responsible for leading, developing and owning the compliance function, ensuring the firm delivers on its responsibilities in line with current and future regulations. Plus, you will assume SMF16 responsibilities for the firm under the SMCR regime. You’ll need seven years’ experience within a financial services compliance function, with experience within a FinTech desirable. Apply for the role now.

Looking to make your next career move? Visit The London Economic Job Board today