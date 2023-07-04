William Cash says he and his wife Lady Laura Cathcart were branded “slave drivers” after they advertised for a nanny on £12 an hour in what may be the most Telegraph–esque column ever written.

The pair advertised for a minder for their two children, aged six and eight, during the school summer holidays who would drive them to playdates and pony camp as well as serve the tea.

But they received a barrage of online hate after they offered a little over a tenner an hour for the role, which would be based at their Elizabethan moated manor house in the village of Upton Cressett, Shropshire.

According to Cash, he and his wife were labelled “Big House Owners” who were looking for a “dogsbody” – with some people suggesting he and Laura take on the extra childcare hours themselves.

Cash also claims one Facebook user responded to remind him and his wife that slavery was abolished in 1883.

The social media comments were quick to flood in too.

One person pointed out that the average nanny salary in the UK is £14 per hour, while junior nannies start at just over £12 an hour.

Average nanny salary in the UK is £14ph. And it’s higher in London. Junior nannies start at £23400 which is £12.16 ph roughly. So they’re asking for a little under the average wage of a junior beginner nanny.

So yes, they’re being tight.

Welcome to reality spoilt Tories. https://t.co/dosZTGm5Kt — Sian Jasper (@SianJasper) July 3, 2023

Modern day Britain in a nutshell. Rich family tell a story about how important having a nanny is to them and their business but are still only willing to pay £12 an hour.



If it’s that important… Pay a decent wage. https://t.co/6jsF7LJazm — Shay Corrigan (@shayshrewsbury) July 3, 2023

They did get some support, however, in the shape of the infamous parody account Sir Michael Take.

Check out his response below:

William looks stout & well met

A good fellow: spunky with a taste of vinegar.

A man proud to eat offal.

A man well able to salt his porridge.

His wife: fecund & frocked in gossamer.

Two innocent parents wanting what’s best for their children & being bullied.#BritainHasFallen😞 pic.twitter.com/EzfiJhOnF9 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) July 3, 2023

