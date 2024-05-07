Wylde Table is set to launch its inaugural retreat at Duredon House in Exmoor.

Founded by Jonathan Quicke, the roving foods company was born out of his passion for seasonal and sustainable food, and his desire to showcase the very best in local produce to like-minded culinary aficionados.

Jonathan’s aim is to “combine some of the UK’s most revered and innovative professional chefs with spectacular locations and seasonal quality produce to create one-of-a-kind luxury food events. Wylde Table is the perfect opportunity for kindred spirits to come together and engage with top chefs in informal, yet incredible settings.”

Wylde Table’s inaugural retreat will take place at the exquisite 9-en-suite bedroom Duredon House, designed to the highest standards and boasting views overlooking the private estate in the heart of Exmoor, just eight miles from the North coast; the perfect setting for the first culinary escape.

Guests are invited for a two night retreat between the 9th and 19th August where they can enjoy Chef’s Table experiences and behind the scenes access to two of the most exciting and talented chefs in the UK: Kate Austen and Paddy Williams.

Kate Austen in residence: 9 – 14 August 2024

The Winner of the Great British Menu Main Course 2024. Previously Kate was the youngest female head chef of two Michelin star restaurant AOC in Copenhagen before going on to work at three Michelin starred restaurant Frantzen in Sweden.

Paddy Williams in residence: 14 – 19 August 2024

Chef Patron and Owner of the Kudu Collective. Trained at two Michelin starred restaurant, La Colombe in South Africa, Paddy’s cuisine is inspired by his roots serving up innovative South African cuisine with bold flavours and techniques. Paddy now co-owns a group of restaurants in London including Michelin Bib Gourmand Kudu, Kudu Grill, Little Kudu, Curious Kudu.

In an intimate and relaxed country house setting, guests are immersed in a culinary journey curated by extraordinary chefs; from amuse-bouche delights on arrival, to pre-dinner canapés leading into masterful feasts each evening, filled with culinary surprises.

Each course is expertly complemented with wines from the in-house sommelier, who guides guests through tasting notes to enhance their dining experience.

As interactive as it is indulgent, guests have the unique opportunity to engage with the chefs throughout their stay; whether through informal demonstrations in the open-plan kitchen, foraging for fresh produce together, or enjoying post-dinner chats around the fire.

Additional highlights include invigorating morning Pilates sessions, delectable breakfasts by Chef Georgia Hearn, and the chance to explore the stunning landscapes of Exmoor and the North Devon coast.

With activities such as walking, riding, biking, and wild swimming right on the doorstep, adventure awaits at every turn. Back at the house, the dedicated Wylde Table team can arrange a plethora of experiences, from picnic lunches, boat days, to in-house massages (additional costs may apply) to ensure each stay is perfectly curated to suit every need.

Wylde Table’s 2-night culinary adventure at Duredon House costs from £505 per person based on two sharing on a half board basis. Price includes Canapés & Chef’s Table style feasts both evenings with paired wines, welcome drink and amuse-bouche, morning Pilates and daily breakfast.

