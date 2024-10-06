Cuttlefish Bolognese, Razor Clam Prawn Toast and whelk tempura are among the ‘unsung species’ being celebrated in dishes at Rick Stein restaurants.

A survey of over 8,000 diners found 66 per cent wanted to try relatively unsung seafood species like pouting, horse mackerel, cuttlefish, megrim sole, coley, and razor clams.

Chef director Jack Stein and the team are introducing innovative new specials across Rick Stein Restaurants, all caught in Cornish waters such as cuttlefish bolognese; pouting tacos; grilled wrasse laksa; whelk tempura, razor clam and prawn toast and more.

Dishes are now on menus and there are even a couple of complimentary taster dishes for diners to try like crispy cockles with miso mayo.

A range of specials, changing weekly depending on supply, will be available at restaurants such as Rick Stein Barnes, Sandbanks, Winchester, Marlborough and The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow.

Jack Stein comments: “We’ve worked with our longstanding fish merchant Matthew Stevens and created menu specials that make these species as enticing as possible.

“Our hope is to inspire greater awareness and appreciation of these species which are currently caught less but are just as delicious and can help reduce pressure on overfished stocks.”

