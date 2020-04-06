With a lockdown currently in place, and with restaurants, bars and pubs forced to close for the foreseeable future, the food and drink industry has already suffered enormously. Fortunately, a great number of businesses are adhering to strict social distancing guidelines, yet operating handy wine delivery services throughout the UK. The first in a new series of alcohol delivery guides – these are the best wine delivery services operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newcomer Wines

London-based Newcomer Wines is prioritising keeping its customers and team safe during these strange and uncertain times. A fast, delivery-only service is still offered, however, with over 250 wines and beers available. All wines are available for free next-day delivery (Monday-to-Friday), for orders of 6 bottles and above (within the M25), or 12 bottles and above outside of London. Further information can be found at Newcomer Wines’ website.

St JOHN Wine

Although all of St JOHN’s restaurants have been forced to close, St JOHN Wine is still operating, with a wide selection of French wines available for delivery in England and Wales. (Due to varying shipping costs, orders for delivery in Scotland can be made by emailing wine@stjohnwines.com). An assortment of mixed boxes are also available, including the ‘St JOHN Mixed Case’ or the ‘Burgundy Blowout 6 Pack’. Free delivery throughout England for overs over £150, or £15 below, plus free delivery on orders containing three or more bag in box wines. No minimum order. Further information can be found on St JOHN’s website.

The Winemakers Club

With both of their bars temporarily closed, The Winemakers Club are offering free delivery to customers within a two/three-mile radius of their Farringdon and Deptford sites, respectively. The wine list is posted on The Winemaker’s Club website, changing daily to suit stocks. Orders placed by 2pm are available for same-day delivery, while mixed case discounts are offered: five per cent off six bottles, 10 per cent off 12 bottles. Orders can be placed by emailing shop@thewinemakersclub.co.uk. (London only).

Townsend

Whitechapel restaurant, Townsend, has launched a delivery service, offering delivery-friendly restaurant dishes and a selection of wines chosen to accompany the dishes. With bottles priced from £10, the list includes the likes of Fabrizio Vella’s Bianco, and Jean Perrier et Fils’ Abymes. Additionally, any bottle of wine ordered via the Townsend delivery service will come with a free glass of wine to be redeemed at the restaurant when they reopen. Further information can be found on Townsend’s website. (London only).

Diogenes the Dog

Independent wine bar and shop, Diogenes the Dog remains open as a take-away only store, also offering free deliveries within a mile of their site on Rodney Road, Walworth. Moreover, a novel over-the-phone sommelier service is also operating, offering expert advice in hope of assisting customers in their wine choices. Further information can be found at Diogenes the Dog’s website. (London only).

Shop Cuvée

North London restaurant and wine bar, Top Cuvée, has temporarily rebranded as Shop Cuvée. For locals, high-end ready meals are offered, as well as a range of cupboard essentials. While an assortment of natural wines and pre-batched cocktails are available across the UK, delivered within three-to-five days via CollectPlus. Further information can be found at Top (Shop) Cuvée’s website.

Bar Douro

With Wine List Confidential having recognised the restaurant as having the best Iberian wine list in London, Bar Douro has made 14 of its wines available for delivery, from Monday-to-Friday. Wines include the likes of an organic and unfiltered Pet Nat by Folias de Baco ‘Uivo’; Vinho Verde from the North; Filipa Pato’s white from Bairrada; an Amphora ‘Talha’ red from Bojador in the Alentejo, and a selection from Churchill’s, including the Dry White Port aged for 10 years. £1 per bottle sold will also be donated to Hospitality Action, to help eligible workers suddenly facing hardship in the UK. Free delivery within the UK for full cases (excluding Scotland, Offshore Islands, and Northern Ireland) can be arranged by emailing info@bardouro.co.uk.

Quality Wines

Sister to The Quality Chop House in Farringdon, Quality Wines has launched a delivery service, delivering every Thursday. A number of wines are available, including a selection of mixed cases. Orders must be received by Wednesday at noon for next-day delivery (minimum order £60). Further information can be found at The Quality Chop House’s website. (London only).

The Finest Bubble

Founded in 2014, The Finest Bubble was set up to provide a same-day Champagne delivery service in London, with over 500 Champagnes available, delivered within two hours, in London, or next-day for the rest of the UK. Moreover, The Finest Bubble has also launched a series of ‘Friday Bubble’ Instagram tastings, live from their Instagram account each Friday at 6:30pm GMT. Further information can be found at thefinestbubble.com.

Drop

An on demand delivery service from the team behind The 10 Cases in Covent Garden, Drop offers free same-day delivery across London. With a generously priced, interesting and constantly evolving list – with bottles priced from £8 – founders Ian Campbell and Will Palmer never buy more than 10 cases of any wine, and never list the same wine twice. The app also offers recommendations based on price, mood, and food pairings. Further information can be found on Drop’s website. (London only).

Dynamic Vines

The UK’s leading importer and distributor of premium organic and biodynamic wines, Dynamic Vines are continuing to deliver to private customers. Free UK delivery on orders of six bottles, or more. The shop’s full, updated wine list can be downloaded here. Further information can be found at dynamicvines.com.

Armit Wines

Established in 1988, Armit Wines – one of the UK’s leading Fine Wine Merchants – is continuing to deliver. Championing some of the most iconic wineries in the world, Armit Wines are also supporting The Drinks Trust Fund, aiding people of the drinks industry left in financial crisis as a result of Covid-19. For every order placed for delivery, Armit Wines will be donating £10 to The Drinks Trust, and customers can also pledge a further donation of £10, £15, or £20 at the checkout page of the website. Moreover, £10 will also be donated on every trade order over £250. Further information can be found on Armit Wines’ website.

More soon.

This article is currently in the process of being updated. Got a tip? Email food@thelondoneconomic.com, or tweet us @TLE_Food.

