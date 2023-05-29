Brian Cox says he thinks his foul-mouthed character of Logan Roy was written out “too early” of the hit HBO show Succession.

The Scottish actor, 76, said although the shock twist had been done “in a pretty brilliant way” he had felt “a little bit rejected” by the decision.

The Roy family patriarch and global media tycoon was killed off in episode three of the latest series, which also stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.

Speaking on BBC Two’s Amol Rajan Interviews ahead of Succession’s series four finale, Cox said it would perhaps have been more appropriate for the character to die in the fifth or sixth episode.

“I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected,” he said.

“You know, I felt a little bit, oh, all the work I’ve done and finally I’m going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane.”

Details of Logan’s death were a well-kept secret, which Cox said he played a part in by appearing on set to “film” scenes he was not required to be in.

Cox said he had gone “on (his) own volition” so that members of the paparazzi attending the shoot would not become suspicious.

Regardless, Logan Roy will be remembered as one of the greatest characters to have graced TV screens.

These quotes capture some of Logan Roy’s commanding presence, ruthless nature, and manipulative tactics throughout the series.

“Fuck off. I’m old. You’re young. You need this. And I won’t be overshadowed.” “Money wins. Here’s to us.” “The most valuable thing you have is your time.” “I’m going to grind his bones into fucking dust and I’m going to enjoy it.” “The only thing that matters is the ending. It’s the most important part of the story.” “Sometimes you gotta dance with the one that brung ya.” “I’m not a solution. I’m a problem.” “When it’s all said and done, there’s only one thing you have to know: How to hold the reins.” “Fuck you, you fucking fuck.” “If you can’t smell the fragrance at the start, you came too late.” “It’s not enough to be right. You gotta be persuasive.” “You have to be a killer, and a closer, and you have to inspire joy.” “You don’t make a billion dollars without making a few enemies.” “Sometimes you gotta throw a little fuck-you money at it.” “Do you think I’m some sort of fucking wounded buffalo? I’m not.” “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” “I’m a great judge of human potential. And I see greatness in all of you.” “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, and I’m going to break your fucking spine.” “It’s not a good look when one of you plays the fucking morality card.” “My father was a great man, but he wasn’t an entrepreneur. That was me.”

