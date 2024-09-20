South Kensington hotspot Pravaas is inviting diners to celebrate National Curry Week with them as Chef Shilpa Dandekar puts a unique spin on a traditional Mangalorean Chicken, blending time-honoured Indian flavours with modern European techniques.

Pravaas, meaning ‘journey’, is designed to take you on a culinary voyage across India, drawing inspiration from diverse regional flavours and recipes passed down through generations, with contemporary flair, delivering a dining experience that is both familiar and innovative.

A highlight of the menu, Mangalorean Chicken comes from the coastal region of Karnataka and is known for its rich blend of spices and coconut.

Chef Shilpa’s version features tender chicken with a vibrant mix of coconut, chilli, curry leaves and tamarind and captures an unforgettable taste of India’s southwest coast in every bite.

Whether you’re a seasoned curry connoisseur or are looking to explore delicious Indian cuisine in London, Pravaas promises an exceptional dining experience that captures the culinary heritage that makes Indian food a tapestry of tastes, making it the perfect place to celebrate National Curry Week.

