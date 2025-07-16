

I guess it was an entirely predictable development that the explosion in popularity of competitive socialising would be followed by a resurgence of competitive eating. The format is simple but deadly: within a set time period eat a the set of dishes provided – in their entirety – and you win. Leave one French fry behind and you lose. But if you win riches await – your name and photo on the wall, a refund of the cost of the meal, maybe more. And bragging rights. But not to your parents. They won’t be pleased.

So. Take medical advice before you go, some rennies, and friends who can provide support or abuse (and let’s be honest, its going to be abuse!) and have a great evening. Here are some of our favourites:

The Burger Challenge at the Red Dog Saloon, Hoxton Square

The Red Dog Saloon in Hoxton Square is a well liked American barbecue with a great menu, good beers and cocktails menu and an excellent vibe, and its previous challenge was off the scale. You had to eat chicken winds made with a marinade composed of Naga Viper peppers, a hybrid chilli that is 1,300 times spicy than the average Jalapeño. It was utterly lethal but did wonders for milk sales in the area.

Their new challenge is a bit more mainstream but in its own way just as difficult. The problem now is not spice but volume, as The Burger Challenge as you have to eat as many burgers as you can in 10 minutes. The rules are:

Time Limit‍ You have exactly 10 minutes to eat as many burgers as possible -Every second counts.

‍Drinks Allowed‍ Drinks are permitted throughout the challenge.

‍Complete Consumption Burgers must be fully eaten when time runs out -You get 30 seconds grace to swallow what’s in your mouth.

‍No Throwing Up Keep it down or you’re out – Throwing up equals instant disqualification.

‍Stay Seated No leaving the table during the challenge.

Entry is £50 per person and the prizes are very excellent:



3 Burgers gets you a Red Dog Baseball Cap

5 Burgers gets you Black Card Membership (20% discount for life) plus your photo on the Wall of Fame

10 Burgers gets you a £1,000 Cash Prize

BEAT THE RECORD – which is14 burgers as of July 09th 2025 and you’ll win the £5,000 Ultimate Prize

Red Dog Saloon, 37 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NN – Red Dog Saloon

Man v Ribs – The Camden BBQ Rib Challenge

This is a more classic barbecue challenge, and we think their Man v Ribs Challenge is much more achievable, albeit without the awesome prizes on offer at Red Dog Saloon. Here you have to eat two full racks covered in smokey, barbecue sauce alongside a huge portion of fuly loaded french fries. That is 5,000 calories!!! Do it in 30 minutes and its fee, and all who successfully tackle this challenge get their picture on the wall.

Camden BBQ, 18 Chalk Farm Rd, London, NW1 8AG – Camden BBQ

The Xi Home Dumplings Giant Dumpling Challenge

I can vouch for quite how moreish the dumplings are at the deservedly popular Xi Home Dumplings, and at their Spitalfields branch this summer they have added to the smorgasbord of special events (including a very enjoyable dumpling making class that they run) with the movie-title-styled Giant Dumpling Challenge.

The challenge is simple yet daunting: order one giant dumpling (£14.99) and eat it in under 3 minutes to beat the challenge. That’s right – three minutes only, and that is where I think it gets difficult. But, first off it is a Xi Home dumpling so no matter what we are talking seriously delicious food, and it is worth it as all who succeed get their money back in full, a £50 voucher to spend in Xi Home on a repeat visit and a collection of Xi Home Merchandise (T-shirt, Xi Home tote bag, a dumpling key ring, mug magnet) and a bottle of Xi Home’s chilli oil.

Further, on successful completion of the challenge, the Xi Home team will take your polaroid picture to add you to the ‘hall of dumpling fame’ and each contestant will have the chance to bag a place on the Xi Home Giant Dumpling leaderboard.

I really think this one is worth a try and its short duration, while part of the challenge, does also suggest that Xi Home is a great place to break your food challenge duck. I am definitely giving it a go over the coming weeks.

Note that the challenge is only available at the Spitalfields branch and that to book your should choose special occasion, ‘giant dumpling challenge’ when you book a table online. There is a vegan dumpling challenge available but they do need 48 hrs booking notice.

Xi Home Dumplings, 10 Blossom Street, London E1 6PL – Xi Home Dumplings

Chicken Wing Eating Challenge at Hoodwood, Kentish Town

Kentish Town’s Caribbean takeaway joint Hoodwood (by Guanabana) is hopping on the eating challenge trend this summer and launching a Chicken Wing Eating Challenge on National Chicken Wing Day (Tuesday 29th July).

It’s a simple but tough challenge: entrants pay £20 and have 60 minutes to devour as many plates of Hoodwood’s delicious wood-smoked chicken wings as they can. There will be five wings on each plate, and entrants must finish each plate of wings before ordering another. For an added flavour kick guests can enjoy the wings with Hoodwood’s homemade Hot Pepper sauce, but in my view think carefully on that option. Yes, it’s a great sauce, but will it help or hinder on volume? Maybe take a bottle home?

Entrants can try their luck from Tuesday 29th July for four weeks, until Tuesday 26th August, and each score will be added to Hoodwood’s leaderboard. At the end of the competition the winner will be crowned and given a Hoodwood voucher to spend and Hoodwood t-shirt, as well as everlasting glory, of course.

Hoodwood opened in April of this year as part of the Maginhawa Group from increasingly well known restaurateur Omar Shah. The takeaway spot is styled upon it’s sister and neighbour, legendary Caribbean smokehouse Guanabana, and serves up slow cooked meats and patty pies served with plantain and rice, as well as a delicious range of sides including slaw or sweet potato fries.

You can do the challenge from 29th July and the fee is £20 per contestant.

Hoodwood, 81, Kentish Town Road, London, NW1 8NY – Hoodwood

Chaat Championships at Cnnamon Bazaar Richmond

After a very succesfull run last year, popular Indian restaurant Cinnamon Bazaar Richmond is bringing back its Chaat Championships – a high-energy Pani Puri-packed eating contest.So if you facy a year of free chaat, or frankly just a brilliant and fun evening trying, then this is the one for you.

Executive Chef Vivek Singh was one of the first London chefs to elevate chaat – an otherwise humble Indian street food (crisp puffs filled with an assortment of savoury, tangy, sweet and crispy toppings) – into the world of fine dining, and it is now a staple on most Indian restaurant menus. This summer, Vivek is inviting chaat lovers and culinary gladiators alike to take part in the 2025 Chaat Championships.

Running every day from 22nd July to 3rd August – and just £10 to enter, inclusive of the chaats – contestants will compete to eat 50 colourful Pani Puris in the fastest time they can.

The quickest chaat champion on the leaderboard will win a year’s supply of chaat for four people at their choice of Cinnamon Bazaar Richmond, Cinnamon Bazaar Covent Garden, Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea or Cinnamon Kitchen City.*

Bring your friends (maximum of three spectators) as ‘chaat cheerleaders’ are positively encouraged, and (take some words from the wise here) wear a top that will survive washing on a high hear. In other words, it can get messy. Wonderfully, gloriously messy.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate Chaat Champion, book reserve a table here: https://cinnamon-bazaar.com/uks-first-chaat-challenge-the-paani-puri/

Cinnamon Bazaar Richmond 31-35 Kew Road, London TW9 2NQ – Home – Cinnamon Bazaar

Meat Liquor Mayfair Triple Chilli Challenge

Meat Liquor is well known and its Triple Chili Challenge is the grandaddy of London food challenges.



Eat the chilli burger; chilli dog and chilli fries in under 10 minutes and you’ve done it. Don’t do it in less than 10 minutes and you’re a failure. Life is all about fine margins.

A ‘beast’ of a burger; beef patty, chicken fillet, pulled pork and melted cheese. About the size and weight of a cricket ball. Oh and you have to eat the equivalent weight in chips too.

meatliquor.com

