A new mulled wine trail is set to open to punters in London on Friday 8th November and will run through to Christmas for festive tipples!

For £30, winter drinks enthusiasts can collect a Mulled Wine Tavern tankard, in a similar fashion to the collectable Glühwein boot, and enjoy a mulled wine at three stops on the trail.

Start or finish at Quill (opening on 5th November) in Borough Yards, or Plume in Covent Garden, once home to Charles Dickens’s old publishing house, the trail takes in Shakespeare’s Globe theatre with a stop at The Mulled Wine Tavern, a mulled wine market stall at the Southbank Centre Food Market.

Participants will receive a trail card to be stamped at each location. Show a fully stamped card at either Plume or Quill and receive 10% off the entire bill until 22nd December. For those who prefer to forgo the mug, the cost is only £25. This is a unique activity for those looking to do something a little different this winter by combining the cosy warmth of spiced wine with the adventure of exploring different venues.

The mulled wine, crafted from a secret family recipe, promises to delight taste buds all around town. For those looking for a little extra cheer, the option to cocktailify the drink with a splash of Amaretto or Whiskey is available.

Andrew Gray the founder of Fables & Company, shares his excitement: “We wanted to create a festive experience that brings people together and celebrates the joy of this wintery season. Our mulled wine trail is the perfect way to explore London’s vibrant neighbourhoods while enjoying a warm delicious drink.

“Plus, who doesn’t love a little adventure with their mulled wine? The mulled wine trail is just one of many exciting activities we undertake to set ourselves apart from typical bars. Our experiential bars also offer tarot reading, Quill writing and the fun of passing secret notes between tables. We look forward to welcoming customers in for this new experience.”

The Mulled Wine Trail will be available every Friday and Saturday 12 – 8pm, and Sunday from 12 – 6pm, from 8th November to 22nd December.

