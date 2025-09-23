We like Chook Chook a lot, and so were very pleased to here that to celebrate National Curry Week on 6th to 12th October, Chook Chook, the Indian restaurant in Putney, will be offering guests a buy one get one free offer on all curry dishes for one day only when they mention the secret code.

On 6th October, simply say “MAHARAJA EXPRESS” when you are seated at your table or when you order your curry to receive a second curry for free.

Chook Chook’s menu offers a rich variety of regional curries, with meat, fish and vegetarian options for all to indulge in. Some of Chook Chook’s standout curries include Malabar Veg Curry, Railway Chicken Curry (has to be tried!), and Lamb Shank Madras. With a dish on the house, this deal sounds very good to me.

To accompany the curries, diners can enjoy freshly baked naan, fragrant basmati rice, and a curated selection of wines. Chook Chook’s signature cocktails, like the refreshing gin-based Pepino or the classic ruby-red Negroni, are also not to be missed, especially at just £8 during Happy Hour (from 9pm daily).

Since opening in 2019, Chook Chook has become a well loved neighborhood favourite, and with this special offer, there’s never been a better reason to take a culinary journey through India from this very beautiful restaurant in Putney.

Chook Chook 137 Lower Richmond Road, Putney, London SW15 1EZ – Chook Chook

Terms & Conditions of the offer

Buy one get one free offer available when guests say the phrase “MAHARAJA EXPRESS” when seated at the table or when ordering

The offer can be redeemed per table of up to four people

This deal is only valid on 6th October 2025

The cheapest curry ordered will be free and the offer cannot be redeemed in cash

Management reserves the right to retract the deal

