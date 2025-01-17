The City of London used to be populated only by tumbleweed at weekends, which was always such a shame as it contains some of London’s best architecture. Those buildings also tell the story of the more ancient city and how it evolved that can be found in the now more exclusive former villages to the West – Chelsea, Marylebone, Mayfair etc – all of whom are parvenus when compared to the City itself. And perhaps no other building encapsulates what really drove the City than the Royal Exchange. It was not the worshippers in St.Paul’s Cathedral that made this great City so much as the money-worshippers in the Royal Exchange. And what a temple to trade they built…

Most of us know the vast and elaborate ground floor atrium, where you need a sit down at the bar having clocked the prices in the luxury boutiques clustering around the outer shell. but downstairs…

Down below is an epic space – the former vaults, which were successfully occupied by The Libertine in 2022. The Libertine makes perfect use of these mighty vaults not by attempting to compete with the zingy glamour above but by nodding to these powerful roots holding up the building. I love it. The food is also earthy in the right way – seasonal fare sourced from the best suppliers across the UK.

The Libertine is ringing in 2025 with the launch of their Supper Club Series, which will celebrate momentous calendar occasions in the best way possible – with great food and drink, with the aim of ensuring that the Libertine Supper Clubs will be as delicious as they are fun.

Kicking off January with a toast to Robert Burns, the Burns Night Supper Club at The Libertine will take place on Saturday 25th January. An opportunity to savour the flavours of Scotland, a three course feast awaits, paired with three contrasting whisky expressions from Scotland’s finest distillery, Glenmorangie.

The lively evening will be led by an expert Master of Ceremonies who will ensure all traditions are upheld, including the piping in of the Haggis and its subsequent address. Complete with neeps, tatties, cranachan and drams of Glenmorangie aplenty, it will be an evening befitting of the great ‘Robbie Burns’.

A three course dinner complete with a welcome cocktail and whisky pairings, tickets are £120 per person with the evening kicking off at 7pm, and dinner served from 7.45pm – Slàinte Mhath!

