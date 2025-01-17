King Charles decided to return home on a helicopter after visiting a food bank in Clackmannanshire, Scotland.

The King was welcomed to The Gate in Alloa, which helped 4,273 people last year and provided 190 food parcels per month.

It continues to provide around 75,000 meals per year and supports four satellite food larders in the region.

Charles was given a largely warm welcome by crowds, who sang “god save the King” outside the centre.

Some protesters were also i were cordoned off from the event shouted “not my King”.