Scottish readers look away now. Because the hard truth is that Japanese whisky is rightly venerated on the same level as scotch. Some critics (not ones with houses North of the border I suspect) even claim that it is better. I don’t know, but I do know that the subtlety and elegance of the Japanese whiskys I have tried is exceptional.

But they are not always easy to find, and they are certainly not cheap. Which bring me to these two extraordinary events being hosted by the imitable Sticks’n’Sushi. The leading Danish-Japanese restaurant Sticks′n′Sushi is hosting two events, one with Nikka and one with Suntory. These are two of the most storied names in Japanese whisky, and for a very modest price you get not only to try an exceptional selection of whiskys but to enjoy the fantastic food of Sticks’n’Sushi (and if you have not tried one of their restaurtants before now, where on earth have you been?!?). Finally, can I just point out how reasonably priced these events are – you would not get a bottle of any of the whiskys for less than the price of one of these evenings.

At Sticks’n’Sushi Shoreditch, experience a ‘NIKKA Whisky Tasting’ where expert hosts will guide you through a selection of the finest blends including the elegant Miyagikyo Single Malt, Nikka Coffey Grain and Yoichi. The evening includes two whisky cocktails with Nikka Days and Nikka from the Barrel alongside delicious sushi and sticks from the kitchen.

🥃 NIKKA Whisky Tasting, Wednesday 22nd January, £30, book here

Alternatively, head west to the ‘House of Suntory Whisky Supper’ at the White City restaurant with a masterclass led by the brand’s expert Raffaele Di Monaco. You’ll be guided through a curated selection of five whiskies, including Japan’s No. 1 single malt, Yamazaki Distillery Reserve, Hakashu Distillery Reserve, Chita, Hibiki Harmony and Toki, with each paired with impressive plates of sushi and freshly grilled sticks. Finish off with a Suntory whisky cocktail, cheers to that!

🍣 The House of Suntory Whisky Supper, Wednesday 29th January, £55, book here

You can find details about NIKKA Whisky here and Suntory Whisky here

Sticks’n’Sushi

Sticks’n’Sushi Shoreditch 100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ

Sticks’n’Sushi White City Unit 1035, southern terrace, Ariel way. London, W12 7GA