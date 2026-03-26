One of the most loved recent developments among some of London’s best restaurants has been to properly celebrate their roots by offering dishes or menus at their original prices. Obviously this can only be done for limited periods, but everywhere I have seen it done has been an enormous success, and amongst the best has been Chef Vivek Singh’s Retro Menu.

Now, following a complete sell-out run at The Cinnamon Club in January, the amazing Retro Menu is back and this time it’s going on tour. For a limited period this spring and summer, the menu will travel across select Cinnamon Collection restaurants in London, before returning to The Cinnamon Club for a final encore.

Created by Executive Chef Vivek Singh to mark 25 years of pioneering modern Indian dining, the menu revisits dishes from the restaurant’s original 2001 opening, with plates starting from just £6. Available for lunch and dinner, it offers a rare opportunity to experience the bold, pioneering dishes that helped redefine modern Indian dining in the capital, all at their original prices.

APRIL: Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea | 6th April – 19th April

The tour kicks off at Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea, where guests can enjoy the retro menu for two weeks under the restaurant’s striking railway arches – bringing a taste of The Cinnamon Club’s early years to South London for the first time.

MAY: Cinnamon Kitchen City | 4th May – 18th May

Next stop, Cinnamon Kitchen City. Tucked away in Devonshire Square just moments from Liverpool Street, enjoy Vivek’s iconic dishes in the chic restaurant or on the expansive, fully covered terrace.

JUNE: Cinnamon Bazaar Richmond | 26th May – 7th June

The tour then moves to Cinnamon Bazaar Richmond, where the anniversary menu can be celebrated in surrounds inspired by India’s bustling bazaars and street markets.

AUGUST: The Cinnamon Club | 10th August – 22nd August

Returning to where it all began, the Retro Menu returns home to The Cinnamon Club for one last run. Set within the Grade II-listed Old Westminster Library, the final leg of the tour offers guests the chance to experience the menu in its original and most iconic setting.

Executive Chef Vivek Singh comments: “When we created the Retro Menu at The Cinnamon Club, the response from guests was incredible. Many of these dishes hold a special place in our story, and taking the menu on tour felt like the perfect way to share that experience with the wider Cinnamon community across London.”

Don’t miss out a second time (I’m definitely making a booking) and secure your table at: https://cinnamonclub.com/the-cinnamon-club-retro-menu-goes-on-tour-across-london/

THE RETRO MENU

The Cinnamon Collection – The Old Westminster Library, Great Smith St, London, SW1P 3BU

020 7222 2555