It has become a consensus among the team at TLE that the “Two Sams” (Sam’s Riverside in Hammersmith and Sam’s Waterside in Brentford) represent a sort of platonic ideal of what everyone wishes was their local neighbourhood bistro. And since none of us live in either borough, we say this with a soupcon of jealousy, tinged by the reality that we all think dinner at either is well worth the tube/bus/uber/taxi fare.

So, just in case it is not already clear, we like these places an awful lot.

So, when it popped in my inbox that they have a special, and very reasonably priced, offer lined up for January I thought this was worth everyone knowing about. If you are a regular, I’m sure you are already looking at dates to book. And if you are not, then I urge you to try one or other. Maybe they are not the latest in obscure Burmese cuisine but I doubt you’ll have a more delicious or relaxed supper all month.

So, what is the offer? Sam’s invites guests to relax and reconnect with its new Wine & Dine experience – a two-course lunch or early evening dinner for two, paired with a carefully selected bottle of wine, for just £75 at Sam’s Riverside and Sam’s Waterside from 5th January to 13th February 2026. The menu champions the freshest seasonal ingredients, thoughtfully prepared and paired to showcase classic flavours and generous, comforting dishes.

Menu highlights include starters such as crispy oyster mushrooms with chicory and truffle mayo, smoked mackerel pâté with cornichons and toast, and merguez sausages with zesty yoghurt and hispi cabbage.

Mains may feature cauliflower & chestnut pithivier with chestnut velouté, salmon roulade with spinach and leek beurre blanc, or calf’s liver with crispy potatoes and onion gravy.

To finish, desserts include winter berry crumble with vanilla custard, dark chocolate fondant with crème fraîche and hazelnuts, or a classic affogato.

Each experience is perfectly paired with a bottle of wine, chosen to complement the menu, with guests selecting from La Colonie Grenache Blanc Viognier 2024 or La Colonie Syrah 2024, both from Pays d’Oc, France.

Menus will change weekly, guided by seasonality and the best ingredients available, with dishes varying by location. From midweek suppers to winter pick-me-ups, Wine & Dine is an inviting way to enjoy good food, good wine and Sam’s signature hospitality.

As a final point, can I commend Sam’s for the use of direct tenses in their communications. They do not ‘look to serve’ a dish. They ‘serve’ a dish. In an odd way, that matters. And Sam’s are the sort of places that know why it matters.

Sam’s Riverside – 1 Crisp Rd, London W6 9DN – Book here

Sam’s Waterside – 3 Kingham Ave, Brentford TW8 8GB – Book here

Sam’s Riverside: Lunch Monday–Friday, Dinner Monday–Thursday

Sam’s Waterside: Lunch Tuesday–Friday, Dinner Tuesday–Thursday

Dates: 5 January to 13 February 2026

Dinner availability: Early evening sittings, 5:00–6:30pm